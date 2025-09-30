President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Joined a Roundtable Business Breakfast Meeting at #UNGA80 Hosted by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) in Partnership with NIPDB

30 September 2025
Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (Windhoek)
By Namibian Presidency

President H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah participated in a Roundtable Business Breakfast Meeting organized by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) in partnership with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB).

In her address to nearly 30 leading international corporations, President Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted Namibia’s human-centered development agenda, which is rooted in a mixed economy that values contributions from both the public and private sectors. She pointed out investment opportunities in critical minerals, oil and gas, renewable and conventional energy, tourism, and education. These opportunities are supported by a strong policy shift toward value addition and skills transfer, aimed at reducing unemployment and fostering inclusive growth.

Reiterating Namibia’s commitment to being an investment-friendly environment, the President emphasized that economic transformation should benefit both investors and Namibians, ensuring that the country's resources are shared equitably. She also stressed the importance of diversifying the economy beyond diamonds and tapping into emerging industries to secure a sustainable and prosperous future for Namibia.

