Nigeria: Edo Sports Commission Begins Preparations for National Sports Festival 2025

Benin City — The management of the Edo State Sports Commission has shelved its plans to organise the 4th Edo Sports Festival following the significant impact of the state at the recently concluded maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival in Uyo.

Now, the state wants to shift focus to improved performance at the National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Ogun State next month.

The decision was taken during the Commission's Management meeting presided over by the Executive Chairman, Amadin Desmond Enabulele at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Rising from the management meeting attended by the four Executive Directors, the Permanent Secretary and directors, the Executive Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Amadin Desmond Enabulele disclosed that the postponement of this year's state sports festival became necessary having considered the impacts of the Niger Delta Games on the athletes' preparation for the National Sports Festival.

The management he said also considered the time interval between scheduled period of the Edo sports event and the commencement date of the Ogun Games, in view of the fact that Edo athletes for the National Sports Festival are expected to be in camp between now and weekend.

According to the Edo State Sports Commission boss, the attention of the commission at this time is on the final preparation of the state contingent for the Ogun Games.

He said that the Edo State Sports Festival is designed to serve as a platform for rehearsal for young athletes and discovery of new talents that would represent the State at National Sports Festivals.

The 2025 Edo state Sports Festival, earlier scheduled to hold from April 21st to May 1st, 2025 was aimed at helping to prepare Edo athletes for the forthcoming National Sports Festival, slated for May 16th to 30th, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Enabulele who was enthusiastic that many promising talents would be discovered and nurtured through the Edo State Sports Festival to reinforce the state sports contingent for the Ogun games however assured that his management team will ensure that the 2026 Edo state Sports Festival is planned on time to avoid clashes in events schedules.