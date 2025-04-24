Nigeria: Uniosun Reaffirms Commitment to Integrate Technology Into Education

Osogbo — The Vice-Chancellor, Osun State University, Professor Clement Adebooye has reiterated the university's dedication to integrating technology into teaching and learning.

He stated this at the 2025 Conference on Education, with the theme 'AI-Driven Education for Sustainable Development: New Frontiers and Perspectives', held at the institution's College of Education.

Adebooye, who was represented by Professor Amos Popoola, also affirmed that UNIOSUN was committed to leveraging AI and digital tools to enhance educational outcomes while ensuring sustainability.

"Our goal is not just to adopt technology for its own sake but to use it as a catalyst for human development and global competitiveness," he said.

Provost of the College of Education, Professor Florence Adeoti Yusuf, emphasized the critical role of AI in shaping an equitable and sustainable future.

She highlighted the need to address ethical considerations, accessibility, and alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4: Quality Education). "How can we ensure that AI-driven education bridges gaps rather than deepens inequalities?"

She urged participants to explore how AI can foster environmental sustainability, social equity, and economic resilience.

The provost, alongside Alua of Erin-Oke, Oba Akintola Ayodeji pledged to boost AI in the faculty.

She also called for robust policy frameworks, investment in digital infrastructure, and continuous research to evaluate AI's long-term impact.

Professor Yusuf further acknowledged the unwavering support of the vice-chancellor, for providing solar-powered electricity systems and new set of student chairs for the college.

She thanked well-meaning Nigerians who provided scholarships and appealed for further support to develop a 1,000-capacity lecture theatre and office complex.

The keynote speaker, Professor Olufemi Adeoluwa from Bamidele Olumiluwa University of Education, Ekiti State, stated that AI-driven education can revolutionize sustainable development by providing personalised learning, intelligent tutoring, adaptive assessment, and virtual learning environments.

To harness this potential, he urged educators, policymakers and technologists to collaborate to prioritize human-centered design, inclusive education, and AI ethics and governance.

The Commissioner for Cooperative Development, Hon. Bayo Ogungbangbe, represented by Hon. Olayemi Olawale Basir, commended the conference for addressing the intersection of AI and sustainable development, emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting innovative educational policies.

The royal father of the day, Alua of Erin-Oke, Oba Akintola Imran Ayodeji, pledged to convene meetings with well-meaning Nigerians to mobilize resources for the university's infrastructural and technological advancement.

He presented a cash gift to the drama troop of the college that put up a dancing drama to match the theme of the conference.

Dr. Shaher Bano from UAE, Dr. Bishnu Pada Bose from India, and Dr. Airil Haimi Mohd Adnan USA delivered keynote papers. They all harped on how AI can be used to promote teaching and learning.

A highlight of the conference was a thought-provoking playlet performed by students, which illustrated the fusion of traditional knowledge systems with AI for sustainable development.

The performance demonstrated how indigenous wisdom and modern technology could work in synergy to solve contemporary challenges, reinforcing the conference's theme.