Nigeria: 11 Million People Living With Diabetes in Nigeria - Expert

A medical expert from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano, Zubairu Iliyasu, has said that more than 11 million people are currently living with diabetes in Nigeria, with many more remaining undiagnosed.

Mr Iliyasu, a professor cited recent statistics during his keynote address at the 14th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Association of Clinical Endocrinologists of Nigeria (ACEN), on Thursday in Kano.

The conference, themed "Endocrinology and Public Health", brought together medical experts from across Nigeria to discuss the increasing prevalence of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases in Nigeria and Africa.

He emphasised the urgent need for widespread public sensitisation on adopting healthier lifestyles to combat the growing threats of diabetes and obesity.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion, Musa Borodo, lamented the high cost of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

He underscored the importance of strategies aimed at reducing the burden of illnesses such as diabetes and obesity.

According to him, the conference will help fine-tune efforts toward public enlightenment and disease prevention.

In his address, the President of ACEN, Williams Balogun, called on the government and stakeholders to invest more resources in combating non-communicable diseases.

He reaffirmed the association's commitment to developing effective strategies to tackle the growing health challenge.

"This meeting will unveil a variety of ideas and research aimed at ensuring that the challenges of diabetes and obesity are thoroughly addressed," he said.

Declaring the conference open, the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Abubakar Labaran, described the gathering as timely.

Mr Yusuf pledged the state government's willingness to partner with medical associations like ACEN in the fight against diabetes, obesity, and other public health challenges.

He urged participants to develop actionable resolutions to curb the alarming rise in diabetes and obesity nationwide.

The conference, which attracted participants from across the federation, aimed to present innovative ideas and research findings toward addressing the twin challenges of diabetes and obesity in Nigeria.