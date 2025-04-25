Nigeria: Controversy Over Alleged Concession of Enugu Airport

In the last two weeks, there were several reports about the alleged planned concession of Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu for 80 years to a faceless company not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

THISDAY carried out its investigations and found out that most of the reports were based on assumptions and propaganda, aimed at stirring emotions with false allegations to wake up bile in people, especially those from the South East region who have nostalgic attachment to the airport.

Social media literally erupted with unverified reports about the concession, erroneously indicating that the airport was hijacked by a kind of cabal from Abuja.

The exaggerated and false reports prompted the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to issue a statement and pointed out three key issues: one, that no concession has taken place; two, that no time line has been given for the duration of any airport concession, including the 80 years being bandied about, and that the ministry has plan to concession five major airports in the country, which include the airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

In the statement signed by the spokesman of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, the ministry explained that the concession became necessary to bring in private sector funds to further develop the airports and upgrade them to a level they could be compared to the best airports in the world.

The ministry emphasised that the initiative to concession the airports started from previous administrations and noted: "At this stage, prospective concessionaires have indeed submitted various proposals, including different durations for the concession. It is important to emphasize that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has not established any fixed duration. All submitted proposals are currently undergoing thorough evaluation that will eventually be reviewed by the ICRC (International Concession Regulatory Commission) before it is presented to the Minister for conveyance to FEC for approval."

The statement also emphasised: "We must state unequivocally that the information suggesting a pre-determined concession duration is false, unfounded, and intended to cause unwarranted disaffection and mistrust in this process by those with entrenched interests."

THISDAY investigation also revealed that the Enugu state government is not in the dark about the planned concessioning. In fact, the plan to concession the airport, THISDAY learnt, was in tune with the vision the state government has for the airport. In 2023, the Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, had disclosed the plan of his administration to build cargo facility at the airport for the storage and airlift of agri-produce from the state for export and embarked on massive investment in agriculture in order for the state to produce cash crops for export.

In May last year, the governor met with the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, and also reiterated his intention to see to the expansion of infrastructure at the Enugu airport to be in tandem with the lofty plans of the state government.

Mbah had pledged that his government was determined to make the state the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism, and living as well as grow the state's economy from the current $4.4 billion GDP to $30 billion GDP in the next four to eight years.

"For example, in our plan for tourism, we have projected to have over three million visitors come into Enugu State every year from next year. So, when we think in numbers, in terms of logistics, we will be expecting over 100 flights to come into Enugu on a daily basis. Therefore, the current infrastructure cannot handle it," he said.

So, the government must have welcomed the plan of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, to concession the Enugu airport along other major airports in the country.

But contrary to the reports on social media about the concession of the airport, which some reports indicated had been completed, THISDAY learnt from insider source in the ministry that the federal government had directed that before the five airports would be given out in concession, they have to be rehabilitated, which is what the management of FAAN is already doing.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, FAAN has upgraded all the security equipment, trained Aviation Security personnel to fortify security at the airport as well as other airports in the country. It is also carrying out infrastructure rehabilitation at some of the airports, including the resurfacing of the runway at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

On the controversy about the alleged 80 years concession plan, which many saw as anathema and an aberration, THISDAY spoke with the Managing Director of Asaba International Airport, Delta State, Christopher Penninck, who said that it is not out of place to have such long-term concession. In fact, he said that in Europe a concessionaire could have concession contract in perpetuity but built in the agreement are phases of development of the airport infrastructure, landing aids, modernisation, training, manpower growth and others and if the concessionaire reneges on any of the conditions, the concession contract will be terminated.

"Because of the high capital outlay involved in airport development, airports can be given out in concession for the long term; so, the 80 years concession plan is not outrageous. There could be a concession contract in perpetuity. It happens in Europe; but such contract is guided by KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), which the concessionaire must keep to or the concession will be terminated. In the agreement, it will be specified that you must give X amount to government and X amount to other entities and the agreement must go with the projected growth and quality of infrastructure expected," he said.

Penninck also advised that whoever that would be given the concession must be a Nigerian company, "not international company because international company may make a lot of money and leave the country with it."

The Managing Director, Flight and Logistics Solutions Limited, Amos Akpan, said that there are many questions that need to be answered in the concession plans and these include: "Who is the airport concessioned to? Who owns the concession company? How much money goes to FAAN and FGN every year from the concessionaire? What new infrastructures will be built, and maintained by the concessionaire? Is independent power part of the expected infrastructure? What status in terms of functional facilities is expected within the 80 years? What is the vision for the airport in terms of growth every 25 years? In terms of traffic versus infrastructures, what is the actual current figures and status? Where is it projected to be in the next 25 years?"

However, many Nigerians have reacted to the unverified reports going on about Enugu Airport concession? Some industry observers from the South East told THISDAY that those escalating the reports were evoking the emotions of Nigerians, especially people from the South East.

"I noticed that when the issue of the airport came up, there was a kind of emotional outburst from Igbos; not just those from Enugu or Anambra state, but many Igbos from everywhere were curious to know the truth. This shows that the airport is dear to them and that's why those cooking the stories about the airport are doing so.

"But I wish to express this observation. When the airport was designated international in 2010, it was hoped that by now more than one international airline will be operating from there, but so far, only one foreign airline goes to Enugu. Now, these people who are emotional about the airport should use that emotion to sensitise people in the zone to travel to international destinations from the Enugu airport. I can tell you that if all the businessmen and women who go to China and other places from the zone travel through Enugu airport, Ethiopian Airlines will start operating daily flights and another international carrier will be designated to the airport. In doing so, the airport will generate more revenue and create more jobs for our people," one of the insiders said.

So, instead of creating sensations with concession reports, Nigerians from the zone who create content on social media should use their media to sensitise travellers from the zone to use the airport to travel to any part of the world.