Liberia: Statement By His Excellency, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. On the Supreme Court Ruling Regarding the Legislative Impasse

document

April 24, 2025

My Fellow Liberians,

Yesterday (April 23, 2025), the Supreme Court of Liberia, our nation's highest arbiter of justice, delivered its ruling on the Bill of Information relating to the ongoing impasse in the House of Representatives.

As President of the Republic, I acknowledge the ruling of the Supreme Court.

However, we must all note that the House of Representatives' problem remains unresolved.

Accordingly, my government has already initiated broad consultations with relevant national stakeholders to determine the most appropriate and constitutionally sound path forward. We have actively involved our traditional and other national leaders in addressing this matter.

In doing so, we remain fully committed to preserving the sanctity of our democracy and the principle of three separate but coordinate branches of government.

Fellow Liberians, our Constitution and the Supreme Court have defined what constitutes a quorum for the conduct of business in the Legislature. We intend to vigorously uphold this vital principle of our constitutional democracy. We will continue to work with the quorum that will ensure the full functioning of our government.

Over the past months, we have watched with growing concern as the division in the House of Representatives remained unresolved, undermining public confidence in one of our most vital democratic institutions. Tragically, we have also witnessed the torching of the Capitol Building, a national symbol of our democracy, by arsonists intent on sowing chaos and discord. Today, we received a report of acts of vandalism intended to desecrate the dignity of our public institutions and buildings. The Police are investigating.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Let me be clear: under my leadership, the government of Liberia will not be held hostage by narrow interests or acts of lawlessness. The work of governance will continue, and nothing will distract us from our duty to serve the Liberian people.

We are a country governed by laws, not by mobs or self-serving ambition. Those who undermine peace, violate the law, or seek to disrupt national harmony will face the full force of the law and justice.

To all Liberians, I urge you to go about your daily lives peacefully and confidently. Your government remains functional and steadfast in its responsibility to deliver services, maintain order, and uphold the values of democracy and good governance.

I call on every elected leader to remember their oath, not to themselves, but to the Liberian nation-state and people. I call on every citizen to rise above division and to demonstrate the enduring values of patriotism, unity, and national purpose.

As we seek a political resolution to the impasse, let us do so with calm heads and committed hearts, ever mindful that Liberia is bigger than any one person, party, or position.

We will protect our democracy. We will preserve our peace. And together, we will move Liberia forward.

May God bless us all, and may God bless the Republic of Liberia.