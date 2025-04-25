Liberia: Down Town FC CEO Commends Team, Fans After Historic Promotion to First Division

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Down Town FC, Porkah Roberts, has extended heartfelt appreciation to team officials, players, technical staff, and fans following the club's historic promotion to the First Division of the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

Down Town FC secured their promotion after a decisive 3-1 victory over Margibi FC at the Nancy B. Doe Sports Ground in Kakata, Margibi County. The club's advancement marks a significant milestone as they become one of the few teams in Liberian football history to earn First Division status after spending only one season in the Second Division.

Speaking in Monrovia, CEO Roberts described the achievement as a collective effort and commended everyone who contributed to the team's success.

"This is a dream come true for Down Town FC, and I must express my sincere gratitude to our coaching staff, led by Head Coach Jasper Kon, and the entire technical team and players," Roberts said. "Their unity, discipline, and hard work made this possible."

Roberts also acknowledged the contributions of several supporters and stakeholders, including Hon. Emmanuel Dahn, Isaac T.Z. Montgomery, Charlestta Belleh, Matthew Vissiere, and the Destiny Movement Center Church family, as well as supporters in the diaspora and residents of District #7 in Montserrado County.

He paid special tribute to the memory of former Lone Star Coach Jericho Nagbe and the late Junior Paul, both of whom were key figures in the Down Town FC community.

"I cannot forget to thank my beloved wife, our passionate fanbase, and all those who stood with us throughout the season, cheering us on from the stands and believing in this team," he added.

Roberts called on all supporters to remain engaged and hopeful as the club now sets its sights on competing in the 2025/2026 First Division season. He also expressed long-term ambitions of seeing Down Town FC represent Liberia in continental competitions like the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup.

"Our journey is just beginning. With continued support and dedication, we believe Down Town FC can reach even greater heights," Roberts added.