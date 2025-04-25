Liberia: Civil Society Demands Lawmakers Uphold Supreme Court Ruling, End Legislative Crisis

Monrovia — The National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL) is urging members of the House of Representatives to fully comply with the April 23 Supreme Court ruling affirming J. Fonati Koffa as the legitimate Speaker and declaring the actions of a breakaway faction unconstitutional.

In its decision, the Supreme Court nullified all legislative actions taken by the so-called "Majority Bloc" led by Representative Richard Nagbe Koon, describing their conduct as a "flagrant disregard for constitutional order." The ruling effectively ended the long-running leadership dispute within the House.

Speaking to this paper on Thursday, April 24, NCSCL Chairperson Loretta Alethea Pope-Kai welcomed the Court's judgment and called on all lawmakers, especially those aligned with the Majority Bloc, to respect the rule of law and return to lawful legislative proceedings.

"This ruling brings closure to the legal debate over House leadership. Lawmakers must now comply with the Court's decision and work toward restoring legislative order," Pope-Kai said. "This is vital for peace, national stability, and the credibility of our democratic system."

She emphasized the importance of reconciliation and urged both sides to move forward with a unified approach that prioritizes the interests of the Liberian people.

In response to the ruling, Speaker Koffa announced plans to initiate reconciliation efforts by engaging Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah and Representative Koon to form a joint transitional committee.

"I will reach out to my colleagues to form a reconciliation and transitional team," Koffa said. "We must demonstrate that our democracy can resolve its disputes through dialogue and constitutional means."

The crisis began in October 2024 when over 40 lawmakers accused Koffa of budget mismanagement and violating House rules related to conflicts of interest. They introduced a resolution to remove him and began holding separate sessions.

Despite the allegations--including claims that Koffa mishandled $9.7 million during his tenure as Deputy Speaker--the Supreme Court ruled that the faction did not follow the constitutional procedure for removing a sitting Speaker, rendering their actions invalid.