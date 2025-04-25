Liberia: Rebecca Blamo's Mental Health Campaign Climax - 'Taking Mental Health to the Street' in Kakata

Kakata — In an effort to combat stigma and increase awareness around mental health in Liberia, Rebecca Blamo's Mental Health Awareness and Well-being C.I.C. Project has concluded a dynamic Four days outreach campaign under the theme, "Taking Mental Health to the Street."

The campaign, which officially launched on April 14, 2025, focused on reaching residents in Montserrado and Margibi Counties, covering major community hubs such as Duport Road Market, ELWA Market, Waterside, Red Light, and Kakata. The goal was to take mental health information directly to the people, using creative grassroots methods to inform, educate, and empower communities.

At the closing event held in Kakata, Founder and Executive Director Madam Demelza Honeyborne commended volunteers, community members and Liberians at large for their support and participation.

"We're proud of the turnout and conversations generated by this campaign. From the markets to the streets, Liberians of all walks of life, young, old, educated, and uneducated, opened up about mental health challenges. Many even called for the establishment of more awareness, mental health services and hospitals," Madam Honeyborne shared.

With a BSc and MSc in Health and Clinical Psychology from the United Kingdom, Madam Honeyborne emphasized the need for trauma-informed care, especially as Liberia recovers from the long-lasting impacts of war, the Ebola crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want Liberians to know that they are not alone," she said. "Mental health is a national issue, and healing starts with open dialogue. This campaign has proven that our people are ready to talk." "Let's bring mental health to the heart of every Liberian community," Madam Honeyborne concluded.

In 2024, the organization rolled out several impactful initiatives, including:

Megaphone Campaigns delivering live mental health messages in public spaces,

Monthly Peer Support Groups that provided safe spaces for emotional expression,

Trauma Workshops helping individuals cope with unresolved pain, and

The distribution of over 10,000 educational flyers on topics such as depression, PTSD, and anxiety.

The organization is now seeking donations, partnerships, and media collaboration to expand its reach and continue its mission to make mental health support more accessible.