Liberia: U.S. Embassy Officials, Lseza, Moci Tour Potential Sezs - Examining Liberia's Industrial Future

Monrovia — A team from the Economic Office of the US Embassy, led by the Sr. Economic Officer Mr. Jonathan Hilton, accompanied by representatives of the Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA), and the Minster of Commerce & Industry today embarked on an awareness tour of the Monrovia FreeZone and the Monrovia Industrial Park. These visits, which took place from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, served as critical follow-up engagement to the recently concluded Implementing Regulations Validation exercise--further solidifying collaborative momentum toward Liberia's industrial advancement. The tours aim to provide firsthand insight into Liberia's growing industrial infrastructure and potential for international and domestic investment.

The tours began at the Monrovia FreeZone, where the team explored the warehouse complex and key logistics areas within the FreeZone. The Economic team expressed keen interest in the potential port facilities, recognizing the strategic advantage of the FreeZone's location for light manufacturing, logistics, and export-oriented business operations.

Following this, the team proceeded to the Monrovia Industrial Park. Hon. Magdalene Dagoseh, Minister of Commerce and Industry and the Deputy Minister for Industry, Andrew Paygar, were present to facilitate the tour and provide critical insights of the facilities. The team was guided through various production sites including National Beverages and a steel and metal sheet manufacturing plant, each showcasing the promise and progress of Liberia's industrial landscape.

LSEZA views such visits as instrumental in building partnerships and reinforcing confidence in Liberia's industrialization drive. The Authority commended the U.S. Economic Office Team for their continued engagement and expressed gratitude to the Minister of Commerce for her collaboration.

As Liberia presses forward on the path to industrialization and trade-led growth, LSEZA remains committed to fostering an enabling environment for investment, innovation, and job creation--one zone at a time.