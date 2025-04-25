Liberia: Morlu Blasts Boakai for Defying Supreme Court, Warns of Growing Threat to Rule of Law

Monrovia — The Chairman of the political advocacy group STAND, Mulbah Morlu, has criticized President Joseph Boakai's refusal to honor the Supreme Court's recent ruling that reaffirmed J. Fonati Koffa as the legitimate Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Morlu called the President's stance a "deliberate assault on the rule of law" and warned that it could severely undermine Liberia's democratic governance.

He expressed concern over Boakai's decision to continue working with the breakaway faction led by Richard Koon, despite the Court's declaration that the group's actions were unconstitutional. "President Boakai's refusal to recognize Speaker Koffa in the wake of a binding Supreme Court judgment is more than a constitutional breach -- it is a full-blown declaration of war on the judiciary and an act of political arrogance that threatens the foundation of our democratic state," Morlu said.

In a national address delivered on April 24, President Boakai stated that his administration would continue to govern with a "functioning quorum," a move Morlu described as open defiance of the judiciary and a reckless threat to national stability.

"The president is not above the Constitution," Morlu asserted. "By ignoring the highest court in the land, Boakai is not just undermining the judiciary--he's inviting chaos and setting a precedence that laws can be bent to serve political ends."

Morlu, speaking on behalf of STAND, accused the president of risking Liberia's fragile peace and vowed to rally public resistance in defense of constitutional order.

"No politician or president has the right to discard a Supreme Court ruling simply because it's politically inconvenient," he stated. "This dangerous overreach will not go unchallenged."

STAND has scheduled an emergency mass meeting in partnership with the 'WE THE PEOPLE' Movement for Saturday, April 26, at 2:00 p.m. at the organization's headquarters in Congo Town.

"We are calling on all patriotic Liberians to rise and defend our democracy," Morlu urged. "Enough is enough. We will not allow the presidency to trample the rule of law."

The Supreme Court, in its April 23 ruling, upheld Koffa's position as Speaker and declared the rival faction's actions unconstitutional. The president's refusal to comply has sparked growing backlash from political figures and civil society leaders who see it as a threat to Liberia's constitutional integrity.