Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Crisis Forces Refugees to Swim for Their Lives to Burundi

The number of desperate refugees fleeing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and seeking safety in Burundi continues to rise, placing immense pressure on aid agencies struggling to cope with an escalating crisis amid dwindling resources.

"We're pushed to our limits," said Ayaki Ito, Director for Emergencies for the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

One mother was so desperate to reach safety she crossed the 100-metre wide Rusizi river separating DRC and Burundi with her three small children and their belongings, Mr. Ito told journalists in Geneva:

"I saw this plastic sheeting ball - it's one mother and three small children - she put her belongings and wrapped it with a plastic sheet, to make it float...It's a very perilous journey and I was told it's full of crocodile and hippos."

Overstretched resources

Since January, more than 71,000 people have crossed into Burundi, fleeing ongoing violence in eastern DRC, UNHCR data shows. Since then, more than 12,300 have been relocated to Musenyi refugee site, while others live with host communities in border areas.

Living conditions in Musenyi - five hours' drive from the DRC border - are becoming unsustainable.

The site today houses 16,000 people although it was designed for 3,000, adding to tensions. "Food rations are already cut to half of what they're supposed to be," Mr. Ito explained, warning that even these rations will run out by the end of June without additional funding.

Food is far from the only concern, however, as emergency tents set up on lowland farming areas have now flooded during the onset of the rainy season.

Aid teams are already bracing themselves for diseases to spike.

"Schools, clinics, basic sanitation systems are either non-existent or overwhelmed" and the UN agency has no more dignity kits, leaving nearly 11,000 women and girls with access to basic hygiene items, Mr. Ito said.

Funding crisis cutbacks

UNHCR's funding crisis has also "severely reduced" support for family tracing, making it increasingly difficult to identify, locate, and reunite separated children with their families.

There are currently no child-friendly or women-friendly spaces where groups can gather for services and peer support in key hosting areas, Mr. Ito added.

Confronted with the catastrophic living conditions in Burundi and ongoing violent clashes in eastern DRC between Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and government forces, refugees often move back and forth between the two countries. "Nearly half of last week's registered 700 arriving refugees have been previously registered in Burundi," the UN official said, pointing out that Congolese refugees are among the most vulnerable in the world.

Citing reduced resources and operational challenges, the UN agency insisted that the delivery of lifesaving aid and protection services remains a priority. This includes additional support amid a 60 per cent increase in reported sexual violence cases, most involving rape in the DRC.

"This balancing act is becoming increasingly impossible, with teams on the ground running a full-scale emergency response, responding to the needs of existing refugees in the country and preparing for future arrivals while also facing pressure to reduce their operations because of funding shortages," Mr. Ito said.