Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Pledges Free Tertiary Education, but Critics Question Funding and Graduate Job Prospects

The decision by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to fully subsidise tertiary education from next year has critics asking questions.

The president announced this during her maiden state of the nation address (Sona) in the National Assembly (NA) yesterday.

Various experts yesterday raised concerns over budgetary constraints, the ability of the labour market to absorb all graduates, and the capacity of institutions to handle an influx of students.

Dorthea Nangolo, the president of the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) asked whether the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) would be able to accommodate all new students.

"Because everybody will now be flooding to these public institutions and no longer to private institutions," she said.

Nangolo, however, believes the move would not lower the standard of tertiary education in the country, especially that of Unam and Nust, since they already have international quality standards in place.

The president yesterday during her first Sona said: "I am pleased to announce that from the next academic year, commencing 2026, tertiary education will become 100% subsidised by the government. That means no registration fees and no tuition fees at all public universities and technical and vocational education centres.

"While this will be a gradual, phased-in approach, your contribution as families and students for now will be towards accommodation and other related costs. We have heard your cries, the fees have fallen . . ."

'APPEALING TO EMOTIONS'

Political analyst Rui Tyitende said even though Nandi-Ndaitwah's decision is noble, it appears she is still campaigning and appealing to the emotions of the public, especially the youth.

"As we speak, tertiary institutions like Unam are constantly running on an overdraft as they do not receive adequate funding for their operations. Academics are unable to conduct research and host public seminars ...

"With the removal of tuition and registration fees, will the government ensure universities are fully funded to lubricate their operations?" he asked.

More importantly, Tyitende asked where the funding would come from if there is no dramatic increase in the 2025/26 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF).

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani yesterday asked how the government will create jobs for the thousands of young people who will now have the chance to graduate.

"The only industry able to create employment and grow the economy is agriculture," he said.

Venaani wanted to know why the government is underfunding agriculture after the latest budgetary allocation of N$2.6 billion.

CRIME

Nandi-Ndaitwah during the Sona also raised the alarm over increasing crime and gender-based violence (GBV).

She referred to the recent rape and murder of Ingrid Maasdorp (5) at Okahandja.

"I urge all stakeholders to work together to fight the evil of GBV and violence against children. Namibia must be a safe place for our citizens and visitors to work and raise their families. I call on the Namibian Police to intensify visible patrols to eliminate crime in our communities," she said.

OLD-AGE PENSION

Nandi-Ndaitwah announced that increasing the old-age pension grant can only be done within the 2025/26 MTEF, which spans the next three to five years.

She said the government can currently not afford to increase the old-age pension from N$1 600 to N$3 000.

"We had to take the very difficult decision this financial year not to increase the old-age social grants. This is due to the urgent need to prioritise our children, the young people, by constructing sport infrastructure and funding youth-related empowerment initiatives that will lead to job creation for our youth.

"I give you my assurances that the incremental increase of our old-age social grants will start during this MTEF," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

ENERGY

The eighth administration will focus on ensuring that Namibia achieves its first oil production within the shortest time frame, Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

"This milestone will not only fuel our energy security, but also drive rural and peri-urban electrification, job creation, local capacity development and sustainable growth for generations to come," she said.

She reiterated that discussions surrounding a nuclear energy plant will begin this year.

AGRICULTURE

The president further promised that the government will inject a capital amount of N$561 million into agri-infrastructure.

"The green schemes will be put into full operation and the agro-processing will be intensified," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the government also intends to introduce the cattle breed improvement and cattle herd restocking schemes "with the aim to improve the beef industry".

"The breed improvement is targeting emerging, resettled and communal farmers," she said.

YOUTH

The government further plans to consolidate the various government funds, grants and schemes targeting the youth, into a single, ring-fenced fund that will focus exclusively on providing targeted support to youth-owned informal and micro businesses.

"An initial seed amount of N$257 million has been allocated for this financial year," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.