The President H.E. Dr Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah on Thursday announced that Namibia will implement free university education starting in 2026, a move aimed at empowering the nation's youth and tackling unemployment.

In her inaugural State of the Nation Address (SONA), Nandi-Ndaitwah declared that the government will cover 100% of registration and tuition fees at all public universities and vocational training centres beginning in 2026.

This significant policy shift is part of a broader strategy to invest in education and skills development, thereby creating opportunities for young Namibians and driving economic growth.

"While tertiary education in Namibia is already significantly subsidized, I am pleased to announce that from the next academic year, commencing 2026, tertiary education will become 100% subsidized by the government," she said.

The president also unveiled a N$257 million fund for targeted support to youth-owned informal and micro businesses.

Youth unemployment in Namibia stands at 44.4%, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency. Nandi-Ndaitwah said addressing unemployment remains one of the top priorities of the eighth administration.

A national youth internship and apprenticeship program will be rolled out this year to give young people work experience in both the public and private sectors.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also announced that 10,000 low-cost residential units will be built annually to address the country's housing backlog and improve living conditions in informal settlements.

Namibia will begin discussions this year on developing a nuclear energy plant, she said, adding that the oil and gas sector has been moved under the Presidency to accelerate first oil production and support infrastructure development. (Xinhua)