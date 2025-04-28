Namibia: Free University Education From 2026 - President Announces

University of Namibia students working at the Sam Nujoma campus.
25 April 2025
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The President H.E. Dr Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah on Thursday announced that Namibia will implement free university education starting in 2026, a move aimed at empowering the nation's youth and tackling unemployment.

In her inaugural State of the Nation Address (SONA), Nandi-Ndaitwah declared that the government will cover 100% of registration and tuition fees at all public universities and vocational training centres beginning in 2026.

This significant policy shift is part of a broader strategy to invest in education and skills development, thereby creating opportunities for young Namibians and driving economic growth.

"While tertiary education in Namibia is already significantly subsidized, I am pleased to announce that from the next academic year, commencing 2026, tertiary education will become 100% subsidized by the government," she said.

The president also unveiled a N$257 million fund for targeted support to youth-owned informal and micro businesses.

Youth unemployment in Namibia stands at 44.4%, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency. Nandi-Ndaitwah said addressing unemployment remains one of the top priorities of the eighth administration.

A national youth internship and apprenticeship program will be rolled out this year to give young people work experience in both the public and private sectors.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also announced that 10,000 low-cost residential units will be built annually to address the country's housing backlog and improve living conditions in informal settlements.

Namibia will begin discussions this year on developing a nuclear energy plant, she said, adding that the oil and gas sector has been moved under the Presidency to accelerate first oil production and support infrastructure development. (Xinhua)

