Namibia: Govt Calls for Vetting of Childminders Amid 'Appalling' Child Murders At Okahandja

The government has called for strict monitoring and thorough vetting processes for all individuals entrusted with the care of children.

This comes after two minors went missing in the sleepy garden town of Okahandja, on the peripheries of the capital, only to be found dead later.

In a statement on Saturday, home affairs, immigration, safety and security minister Lucia Iipumbu discribed the murders of minors as appalling, adding that one child lost under such circumstances is one too many.

The two incidents in the past few weeks have infuriated residents.

"As a community, we must remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious behavior or concerns regarding the safety of and security of children," she said.

Iipumbu said: "Murder of even a single child is one too many -- the occurrence of two such atrocities in such a short span must be recognised as a national crisis. We cannot and must not normalise such tragedy. Our children are the future of this nation, and their lives must be protected at all costs."

She encouraged communities to act as guardians and parents of children with a collective responsibility to protect the vulnerable.

"I want to assure the nation that law enforcement agencies are fully

engaged in these cases. I have, therefore, directed the inspector general to deploy the best resources of the Namibian Police to urgently and thoroughly investigate these crimes, and to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly apprehended and prosecuted," Iipumbu said.

The minister called for the creation of child protection centres.

"Furthermore, I am calling for all institutions that interact with children -- including

schools, churches, hospitals and other child-centered organisations -- to urgently develop and implement child protection and safeguarding policies," she said.