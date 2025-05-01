Namibia: PDM Women's League Calls for Action After Heinous Crimes At Okahandja

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Women's League chairperson Reinhilde Kudumo says the tragic deaths of three girls at Okahandja is horrifying, painful and and needs immediate action.

This comes after the rapes and murders of Ingrid Maasdorp (5), Roswinds Fabianu (6) and Beyoncé Khauxas (15) this year.

"The PDM Women's League opposes every judicial decision that will be taken not in the best interest of the public," Kudumo says.

She says justice must prevail and the culprit should be brought to account without delay.

"As mothers, we feel the sorrow the families are enduring. We are speechless, struggling to find the right words to comfort you," Kudumo says.

She further calls for the temporary closure of the school the two young girls attended to ensure accountability and the safety of the children.

"We demand the immediate closure of the bar where young Beyoncé was reportedly abducted and later killed," Kudumo says.

She appeals to law enforcement agencies and all authorities on regional and national levels to treat the matter with seriousness.

"We call upon all women across Namibia to unite in solidarity and rise against the brutal killings of innocent children in our country," she says.