Namibia: PDM Women's League Calls for Action After Heinous Crimes At Okahandja

30 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Women's League chairperson Reinhilde Kudumo says the tragic deaths of three girls at Okahandja is horrifying, painful and and needs immediate action.

This comes after the rapes and murders of Ingrid Maasdorp (5), Roswinds Fabianu (6) and Beyoncé Khauxas (15) this year.

"The PDM Women's League opposes every judicial decision that will be taken not in the best interest of the public," Kudumo says.

She says justice must prevail and the culprit should be brought to account without delay.

"As mothers, we feel the sorrow the families are enduring. We are speechless, struggling to find the right words to comfort you," Kudumo says.

She further calls for the temporary closure of the school the two young girls attended to ensure accountability and the safety of the children.

"We demand the immediate closure of the bar where young Beyoncé was reportedly abducted and later killed," Kudumo says.

She appeals to law enforcement agencies and all authorities on regional and national levels to treat the matter with seriousness.

"We call upon all women across Namibia to unite in solidarity and rise against the brutal killings of innocent children in our country," she says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.