Liberia: Senator Amara Konneh Urges Respect for Supreme Court Ruling, Calls for National Reconciliation

Monrovia — Following the landmark ruling by the Supreme Court of Liberia affirming the constitutional legitimacy of the leadership of the House of Representatives under Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, Senator Amara M. Konneh has issued a statement urging full compliance with the Court's decision and calling for national reconciliation.

"As a Senator of the Republic of Liberia, representing the great people of Gbarpolu County, I welcome the clarity provided by the Supreme Court in resolving the legal disputes surrounding the recent leadership challenges within the House of Representatives," Senator Konneh said. "The Court has ruled decisively that all actions undertaken outside the constitutional framework, and without the presence of the duly elected Speaker, were unconstitutional. This ruling must be respected and fully implemented without delay or hesitation."

He emphasized that in any democracy, the Supreme Court serves as the final arbiter of justice and that its decisions are binding. "Even if we personally or politically disagree with the outcome of a particular case, we have a civil and legal obligation to honor the Court's ruling," he noted. "We cannot and must not insinuate--whether through words or deeds--that we intend to disregard the ruling. To do so invites lawlessness and jeopardizes the very foundations of our democracy. When we begin to selectively implement judicial decisions, we no longer have a functioning country."

According to Senator Konneh, the Supreme Court's ruling has fully and finally resolved the legal and constitutional questions surrounding the leadership dispute. He stressed that unless and until the Court, in its wisdom and through due process, reverses its decision, there should be no further debate over the legal aspects of the matter.

Acknowledging that political and societal tensions persist beyond legal resolutions, Senator Konneh called on credible institutions, particularly religious and civil society groups, to step in to help foster reconciliation.

"It is imperative that our respected religious and civil society bodies--such as the Inter-Faith Religious Council, which has historically played a crucial role in resolving some of our nation's most contentious crises--step forward once again to help mediate and heal lingering political divisions," he said.

The Gbarpolu County Senator concluded by reiterating his commitment to the rule of law and democratic governance.

"As a Senator, I want Liberia's democracy anchored firmly on the rule of law, respect for our institutions, and an abiding commitment to peace and unity," he stated. "Disagreement is natural in a democracy; disrespect for the law is not. I call on all leaders across political divides to act with restraint, responsibility, and a profound sense of patriotism.

We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to uphold the rule of law. Liberia must always be bigger than any individual ambition or factional interest."