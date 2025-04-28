South Africa: Table Mountain Fire Forces Mass Evacuations - South African News Briefs - April 28, 2025

Hundreds Evacuated as Wildfires Rage Across Cape Peninsula

At least 190 households were evacuated from fire-threatened neighbourhoods in Cape Town as crews battled at least five active fire lines in the city's South Peninsula, reports EWN. Fire teams were deployed from the Garden Route to help combat the mountain fire, which was fanned by strong winds. The night sky exposed the extent of the fiery necklace stretched across the Table Mountain National Park. Ward councillor Carolynne Franklin described the situation as "Armageddon," with over 100 firefighters tackling five fire fronts, and evacuations ordered in Steenberg Estate, Zwaanswyk, and Noordhoek Manor. Much of the fire burned in mountainous terrain inaccessible to ground crews, while emergency personnel struggled to clear paths for responders.

Police Plead for Responsible Social Media Use in Missing Cops Case

The South African Police Service (SAPS) cautioned the public against spreading false information on social media regarding the three missing police constables who disappeared while travelling to Limpopo for deployment, reports SABC News. A reward of R350,000 was offered for any information leading to a breakthrough in the case. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that spreading lies was insensitive and misleading, urging the public to use social media responsibly. Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said they did not want to speculate about the motive behind the officers' disappearance and called for public cooperation, noting that someone might have vital information. He also met with the families of the missing officers.

Flood Threat Intensifies on Vaal River as Residents Refuse to Leave

Residents along the Vaal River continued to resist evacuation despite the increasing risk of flooding, reports EWN. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reported that its Vaal Dam crew was aware of residents ignoring evacuation orders, even as ten sluice gates had been opened at the overflowing Vaal Dam. Earlier in April, the Department of Water and Sanitation had issued its first warning after heavy rainfall, urging riverbank residents to evacuate as a precaution. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that since Wednesday, teams have been assisting with relocations, while the NSRI, police, and emergency services have remained on high alert and focused on preparedness efforts since early April.

More South African news