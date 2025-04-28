Nigeria: Army - Terrorists, Criminals Using Military Uniforms to Commit Atrocities

Abuja — The Nigerian Army has stated that terrorists and other criminal elements are using military uniforms illegally to commit atrocities across the nation.

The military also seeks the support of citizens and the media in leading a coordinated campaign against the illegal use of its uniforms.

The Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Nigerian Army), Major General Gold Chibuisi, said the illegal use of military uniforms is a crime against the state and attracts a jail term if found guilty.

Responding to questions during the maiden edition of the Defence Correspondents' Association of Nigeria (DECAN) Roundtable with the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Nigerian Army), General Chibuisi stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to sanction soldiers found guilty of violating citizens' rights in enforcing compliance with the law.

According to him, "In most of our briefings, we always touch on the issue of uniforms because it keeps recurring. It is against the law to wear Armed Forces or other security agencies' uniforms if you're not a member. Whether you like it or not, if you're not in the military, you shouldn't wear military uniforms. If you like the dressing style of the Inspector-General of Police, you can't just dress like that and claim it's your preference. If you admire the military uniform, join the military. Please help us with sensitisation, starting from home. People need to understand that it's wrong, against the law, and punishable by a jail term.

"The other part is what our troops do when they see someone dressed in a military uniform. They are supposed to ask the person to remove it, apprehend them, and hand them over to the police for prosecution. Alleged brutality and other issues that follow are not justified. We're conducting sensitisation for the troops, and I believe incidents of such unpleasant phenomena will continue to decrease. Those found guilty with evidence face stern sanctions, and we'll continue to enforce this. However, as I said, there are two sides to the issue: one is to avoid wearing military uniforms altogether, sparing the military the temptation to violate your rights, since it's against the law."

Stating that Nigeria is not America, Chibuisi said: "I'm not sure what the law says there, but I can tell you authoritatively that we don't face the same security challenges. Currently, many criminals use military uniforms to commit crimes. If people continue dressing like that, how can you differentiate between a genuine soldier and a criminal? By reducing the number of people who shouldn't wear military uniforms, we'll more easily apprehend those using them illegally. Those deliberately using military uniforms as impostors or criminals can be held accountable for challenging state authority."

For those who admire military uniforms, he advised them to consider joining the service or choose other clothing options, noting that there are many designers who can meet their fashion needs.

The President of the Defence Correspondents' Association of Nigeria (DECAN), Ismail Musa, said the military partnership with the media is crucial for defeating terrorism, combating crime and securing the nation's peace and stability.

Musa stated that the roundtable discussion is a clear demonstration of their shared commitment to responsible journalism and nation-building.

According to him, "This gathering is not merely for speeches; it is a rallying point -- a call to action. We must translate our discussions into tangible actions that foster a safer, more secure Nigeria."