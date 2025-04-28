Namibia: Kaaronda Calls Rape Accusations Against Hengari a Smear Campaign

Swanu of Namibia leader Evilastus Kaaronda says the public outcry for ethical and political accountability regarding 11 serious allegations warrants those involved stepping aside during investigations.

This comes as minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Mac Hengari is under police investigation on 11 criminal charges, including rape and kidnapping, with the alleged victim currently under police protection.

According to Kaaronda, the timing of "the whole thing" is politically convenient and he questions why the victim had waited until his appointment as minister to come out with claims.

"The minister of fisheries has been a public person. He's worked for the University of Namibia. Why wait until he gets appointed as a minister for you to raise all of those serious charges or allegations? If they were as serious as they are being drummed up to be then the timing is a bit off, as far as I'm concerned," he says.

Kaaronda believes this is a political smear campaign which has nothing to do with rape.

"I don't think it has anything to do with molestation, kidnapping and any of those things. I think it has a lot to do with the president making him a minister and taking away opportunities from those who feel that they are somewhat entitled to being ministers or being in such executive positions where they have always benefited," he says.

Besides Hengari, Namibian medical professionals have alerted president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of newly appointed health and social services minister Esperance Luvindao's controversial professional history.

This includes allegations of professional misconduct that prompted a formal complaint.

The complaint regarding the minister's conduct was allegedly lodged by Windhoek-based doctors who wrote to the president recently.

On the issue of the health minister, Kaaronda says he is not too sure if there is much to say about the minister of health, adding that he believes the issue has been settled.