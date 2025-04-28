Namibia: Kaaronda Calls Rape Accusations Against Hengari a Smear Campaign

27 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Swanu of Namibia leader Evilastus Kaaronda says the public outcry for ethical and political accountability regarding 11 serious allegations warrants those involved stepping aside during investigations.

This comes as minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Mac Hengari is under police investigation on 11 criminal charges, including rape and kidnapping, with the alleged victim currently under police protection.

According to Kaaronda, the timing of "the whole thing" is politically convenient and he questions why the victim had waited until his appointment as minister to come out with claims.

"The minister of fisheries has been a public person. He's worked for the University of Namibia. Why wait until he gets appointed as a minister for you to raise all of those serious charges or allegations? If they were as serious as they are being drummed up to be then the timing is a bit off, as far as I'm concerned," he says.

Kaaronda believes this is a political smear campaign which has nothing to do with rape.

"I don't think it has anything to do with molestation, kidnapping and any of those things. I think it has a lot to do with the president making him a minister and taking away opportunities from those who feel that they are somewhat entitled to being ministers or being in such executive positions where they have always benefited," he says.

Besides Hengari, Namibian medical professionals have alerted president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of newly appointed health and social services minister Esperance Luvindao's controversial professional history.

This includes allegations of professional misconduct that prompted a formal complaint.

The complaint regarding the minister's conduct was allegedly lodged by Windhoek-based doctors who wrote to the president recently.

On the issue of the health minister, Kaaronda says he is not too sure if there is much to say about the minister of health, adding that he believes the issue has been settled.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.