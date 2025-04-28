Liberia: Agriculture Ministry Launches New Cold Storage Facility

As part of its ongoing efforts to revitalize the agriculture sector, the Agriculture Ministry, through its Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP), has inaugurated a modern cold storage facility in Whenlenle, Nimba County. Funded through a US$300,000 World Bank loan, the facility is strategically located in one of the country's key vegetable-producing hubs along the Ganta-Monrovia Highway. It is expected to help local farmers significantly reduce post-harvest losses, preserve the quality of their produce, and improve access to local and national markets.

The 40-foot cold storage container with a 77-cubic-meter capacity facility is powered by a 15kVA solar energy system backed by a 20kVA generator to ensure reliable, year-round operations through rainy and dry seasons. In addition to the storage facility, the Ministry has provided a brand new vegetable van capable of transporting 3-4 tons of produce at a time, further strengthening the supply chain from farm to market.

At the launch ceremony, Gala Toto, National Program Coordinator of RETRAP, shared the inspiration behind the project. "Each time I traveled this route, I saw farmers working through the night, loading trucks with cabbages. I wondered--why not support them by providing cold storage to preserve their produce for market sales?" he shared. "We included it in the project proposal, and the steering committee approved it."

"For too long, farmers have seen their hard work go to waste due to post-harvest losses," Mr. Toto added. "Today, we offer a solution. This facility will help ensure that farmers' efforts truly pay off."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stressed that cold storage should not only support farmers transporting produce to Monrovia but primarily strengthen local market supply, helping rural communities grow and prosper.

"The impact of this project is to ensure that farmers around here are making money because they will keep and sell their vegetables here, creating a vibrant value chain, and building local markets. Supermarkets will start calling you for supplies. This is the real impact we want to see," he added.

Dedicating the project on behalf of the Agriculture Minister, Assistant Minister Folton Blasin reaffirmed the government's commitment to empowering farmers and improving market access. He encouraged beneficiaries to maximize the facility's potential:

"Use this facility wisely for the benefit of your community and yourselves," he urged. Your collaboration will make this site vibrant and profitable. A lot of money has been invested; it's now up to you to ensure that investment has a lasting impact."

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Ezekiel Sayetee, Chairperson of the "Say No to Hunger Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative Society," which provided land for the project, expressed gratitude for the new facility and called for collective ownership and responsibility.

"We are truly grateful for this facility," Mr. Sayetee said. "It's not just for our village, but for all farmers from Nengbein to Beila involved in vegetable production. If we are serious about achieving food security in Liberia, we must take good care of this facility. We promise that this place will never go dry."

The launch of the cold storage facility marks a significant step toward reducing food waste, enhancing farmers' incomes, and strengthening Liberia's agricultural resilience. It also reinforces the government's commitment to building an inclusive and sustainable agrifood sector.