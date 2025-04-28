Nigeria: Hajj 2025 - Kaduna State to Screen Intending Pilgrims

The agency says the screening would include mandatory pregnancy tests for intending female pilgrims

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency has announced that all registered intending pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj will undergo medical screening this week.

The agency's spokesperson, Yunusa Abdullahi, who announced this on Sunday, said the screening would include mandatory pregnancy tests for intending female pilgrims.

He said the exercise would assess pilgrims' health status and ensure appropriate medical support, particularly for those with diabetes and hypertension.

"The medical and pregnancy tests are compulsory. Any pilgrim who refuses to undergo them risks forfeiting their Hajj seat," the statement warned.

He advised intending pilgrims to collect their medical cards from their registration officers before visiting the designated hospitals for the screening.

He said only tests conducted in government-approved hospitals will be accepted.

Mr Abdullahi also disclosed that pilgrims will receive two meals daily in Saudi Arabia.

Background

Despite NAHCON's policy banning pregnant women from performing Hajj, many still manage to participate by bypassing the screening process in various states.

In previous Hajj exercises, many Nigerian pilgrims were found pregnant in the Holy Land, posing significant health risks to their lives.

In 2023, Nigeria recorded 75 cases of pregnant women travelling to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj despite passing statutory recommendations, leading to various medical complications due to stress and heat waves.

In 2024, a Borno State pilgrim gave birth in Saudi Arabia, while four others were found to be pregnant during the exercise.