Nigeria: Gotv Boxing Night 33 - Happy Boy Wins N1m As Badoo Defeats Coffi

28 April 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Super bantamweight boxer, Sodiq 'Happy Boy' Adeleke, was the biggest winner at GOtv Boxing Night 33, which held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Saturday.

Adeleke claimed N1m cash prize attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for Best Boxer after a third-round technical knockout of Muideen Abiodun in their national challenge bout.

In the headline fight, teenage sensation Raheem "Badoo" Animashaun maintained his unbeaten record by knocking out Jean Coffi of the Benin Republic in the third round, securing his 15th professional victory. In his post-bout remarks, the boxer, who is a law undergraduate, dared opponents in his weight division to take a shot at the West African Boxing Union (WABU) super flyweight title, which he currently holds.

Other highlights of the night included Tobiloba "Silent Assassin" Ijomoni's victory over Abolade Akintunde in a light welterweight bout, and Emmanuel "Ability Famous" Abimbola edging William "Kaki" Amosu via split decision in a closely contested clash.

Sikiru "Omo Iya Eleja" Shogbesan relied on his experience to defeat Segun "Odi" Gbobaniyi by unanimous decision in their national lightweight challenge, while Tosin "Sojar Boy" Osaigbovo scored a sixth-round technical knockout against Adeogun Awwal, who stepped in as a late replacement for Ghana's Emmanuel Otoo.

In the super featherweight division, Lateef "Captain" Azeez defeated Sodiq "Golden Boy" Oyakojo by split decision to round off a thrilling evening of boxing.

GOtv Boxing Night 33 was organised by Flykite Productions and sponsored by GOtv Nigeria.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.