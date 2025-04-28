Nigeria: Spires 5-Aside Qualifiers - Wasola FC , B Sand, Soccergems Secure Ticket From Ikeja

Wasola Football Club have emerged champions of the Ikeja Division of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer qualifying tournament.

The coach Paul Ezebiro-tutored side made a light work of Blood and Sand FC in their 3-0 triumph in the final played at the EL Cesped pitch in Ikeja on Saturday. Jimba scored a brace while Qudus got the third goal for the champions.

In his post match reaction, an elated coach Ezebiro said his players won't be carried away by the victory in Ikeja as they are determined to be crowned champions of Lagos in the main tournament later in the year.

In his words: " i am happy we are champions of the Ikeja division, but i have told my boys that we must remain focus ahead of the main tournament, this is just a divisional qualifiers, the 16 teams tournament won't be easy so we must stay focus and prepare well," Coach Paul stated.

The third place Match gave the fans plenty to savour with the last qualifying ticket at stake. At the end of hostilities, Soccergems FA came out tops with 4-2 Victory over their hard-fought opponent Amsterdam FA.

Wasola FC receive the sum of N500,000 as the champions of the Ikeja division, Blood And Sand FC got N300,000 as the first runner-up, while Soccergems FA pocketed the sum N100,000 as the third placed side.

All three teams will represent the Ikeja division at the sixteen teams tournament.

The programme manager of the Spires 5-Aside Tourney, Mr. Akin Odunsi, said they hope to leverage on the successes recorded in the Ikeja qualifiers across the other divisions.

" I think we had a very good outing in Ikeja that can be consolidated going forward, up next in the qualifiers is the Ikorodu Division and you can be rest assured it's going to be a success as well". Akin said.

Hostilities will get on the way on Saturday "May 10th in the Ikorodu Division of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament qualifiers.

Sixteen(16) teams across the five diversions in Lagos will compete in the 2025 Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tourney. Three teams will qualify from each division, as well as the overall best losser across board.