Nigeria: Understanding the 'Blue' in the Blue Economy

When the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, introduced 'Marine and Blue Economy' as a new category in its annual National Spokespersons Awards, NSAwards, few anticipated the overwhelming response it would attract. Yet, the category garnered more entries than any other, reflecting growing interest and competition among major players in the maritime sector.

The NSAwards, instituted by Image Merchants Promotion Limited--publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential--in partnership with the NIPR, celebrates exceptional communicators and spokespersons across diverse fields. Held during the National Spokespersons Summit, the awards event is a platform for knowledge exchange, professional recognition, and elevating communication standards in Nigeria.

My curiosity about the Blue Economy was first piqued when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu created the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in 2023, appointing former Osun State Governor Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola as its pioneer minister. Like many Nigerians, I initially questioned the relevance of a ministry with a seemingly vague and unfamiliar mandate. That perception changed when the Minister's spokesperson, Mr Ismail Omipidan, reached out to the editorial board of Economic Confidential for advocacy support in raising awareness about the new ministry's objectives and potential.

The "Blue" in Blue Economy refers to the oceans, seas, rivers, lakes, and other freshwater bodies that appear blue due to how water reflects and absorbs light. Just as the "Green Economy" promotes sustainability on land through eco-friendly practices in agriculture and forestry, the "Blue Economy" centres on water-based economic activities anchored on environmental stewardship and long-term resource regeneration.

Belgian economist Gunter Pauli popularised the modern concept of the Blue Economy in his 2010 book, The Blue Economy: 10 Years, 100 Innovations, 100 Million Jobs. Pauli introduced a regenerative economic model inspired by natural ecosystems, where outputs from one industry become inputs for another. His vision emphasised zero waste, innovation, and job creation in ocean-based sectors.

Before Pauli's articulation, similar ideas existed under terms like "marine economy" or "ocean economy." However, after the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio, sustainability in ocean governance gained formal attention, even if the term "Blue Economy" had not yet entered the mainstream.

In acknowledging the sector's potential, President Tinubu has tasked one of Nigeria's leading policy institutions with developing a national strategy for the Blue Economy. As a proud member of the NIPR, I observed that, unlike the finance and oil and gas sectors, communication professionals have yet to fully embrace or amplify the Blue Economy's narratives in Nigeria.

In its most basic definition, the Blue Economy involves the sustainable use of oceanic and aquatic resources to drive economic growth, improve livelihoods, and preserve marine ecosystems for future generations. While public awareness remains limited, a growing body of literature and expert analysis affirms that Nigeria stands to benefit immensely from this model.

Its expansive scope includes fisheries, maritime transport, offshore oil and gas, marine biotechnology, coastal tourism, and renewable ocean energy. Yet, Nigeria's current performance across these sectors remains under-documented, underscoring the need for structured communication and policy clarity.

Globally, several countries offer compelling models. Norway leads in aquaculture innovation. Kenya exemplifies strong inter-agency coordination. Seychelles excels in conservation financing. Mauritius and India have adopted smart port technologies, while Senegal demonstrates best practices in grassroots fisheries governance. Locally, the Lekki Deep Sea Port stands out as a promising infrastructure that aligns with Blue Economy aspirations.

Despite these prospects, the sector faces significant challenges: overfishing, inadequate funding, maritime insecurity, institutional overlap, and weak policy enforcement. These issues demand a national communications strategy that can bridge knowledge gaps, attract investment, and mobilize public and private participation.

Agencies under the Ministry--such as the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA; Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA; National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA; and the Nigerian Shippers' Council--must activate their public relations departments for proactive, sustained campaigns that highlight their mandates, impact, and strategic relevance. In addition, critical stakeholders, including the Nigerian Navy and international partners, should support outreach efforts that generate grassroots buy-in and foster policy trust.

The success of Nigeria's Blue Economy will depend not only on sound policy, data-driven planning, and infrastructure investment but also on robust public communication. Without effective messaging, even the most innovative frameworks risk being misunderstood or underutilized.

This is where the NIPR can play a pivotal role. As Nigeria's statutory body for public relations, the Institute is well-positioned to lead strategic communication efforts through public enlightenment, stakeholder engagement, professional capacity-building, and international collaboration.

Multilingual awareness campaigns can demystify the Blue Economy and educate citizens--especially in coastal communities--on its benefits. Policy advocacy can be amplified through partnerships with government institutions and the private sector, while town halls and community dialogues can increase local ownership and participation.

Media training, exposure visits, and the promotion of success stories in marine tourism, aquaculture, and renewable energy will inspire confidence and attract investors and development partners.

The NIPR can help reposition the Blue Economy as a cornerstone of Nigeria's sustainable development agenda by championing these communication initiatives. These efforts could elevate Nigeria's profile as a regional leader in maritime policy, innovation, and environmental sustainability if well-executed.

·Shuaib, a publisher and author, wrote via: [email protected]