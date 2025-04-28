Liberia: Feminist Coalition Concludes Five-Day Training for Women-Led Organizations in Paynesville

Paynesville — The Feminist Coalition, through the Liberia Feminist Forum, on Friday successfully concluded a five-day intensive training for 10 women-led organizations in Paynesville. The training, part of the "Stronger Together: A Gender Transformative Action" project, was funded by Medica Mondiale and the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

A total of 25 participants, primarily women from various organizations including Medica Liberia, Sisters 4 Sisters, Radical Young Women Movement, Women NGO Secretariat, Liberia Feminist Forum, White Rose Alliance, Women Education Organization of Liberia, Aiding Disadvantaged Traumatized Women & Girls, Health Education & Sustainable Empowerment Inc., Rising Youth Mentoring Initiative, and Helping Our People Excel, took part in the weeklong event.

Facilitated by Kaata Minah, a feminist and educator from Sierra Leone, the training explored a range of topics central to feminist leadership and activism. Sessions covered "power over vs. power with," discovering one's feminist identity, qualities of feminist leadership, mapping the feminist movement in Liberia, strengthening networks, defining feminist lineage, effective advocacy, building solidarity, and the importance of self-care, among others.

Speaking during the closing session, Amelia Cooper, one of the participants, expressed gratitude for the opportunity, noting that the training deepened her understanding of feminism and inspired her to join the movement actively.

Similarly, Fenny Taylor Diggs, program manager for the project and a participant herself, commended Minah for delivering insightful and empowering sessions. She thanked all participants for their commitment throughout the week.

At the end of the training, participants collaboratively developed a five-year manifesto to guide their continued feminist activism and advocacy efforts. The event culminated with a self-care session on Friday at D Calabash, where attendees embraced relaxation activities and engaged in a motivational talk on the importance of self-care within feminist work.

The successful training marks a significant step in strengthening the feminist movement in Liberia and empowering women leaders to drive transformative change in their communities.