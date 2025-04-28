Liberia: A 'Political Solution' to a Constitutional Crisis, Mr. President?

Martin Niemöller was a prominent Lutheran pastor in Germany during the 1920s and early 1930s. At first, he sympathized with some of the political currents that eventually brought Adolf Hitler to power. But once Hitler rose to dominance, Niemöller realized too late the cost of his silence. He famously captured this lesson when he said:

"First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out--because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out--because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me."

His words endure because they speak to a timeless truth: silence in the face of injustice only emboldens the unjust. When leaders choose to look the other way while the rule of law is trampled, they do not merely betray others -- they prepare their own downfall.

President Boakai, Liberia is now at such a moment. The first branch of government, the Legislature, is crumbling right under your leadership. And yet, you have said nothing definitive to stop the collapse. Your offer to find a "political solution" might have been well-meaning, but in reality, it has emboldened the lawless majority bloc to continue trampling on the Constitution -- and to openly reject the ruling of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

As we explained in a previous editorial, the actions of the so-called majority bloc meet the definition of treason under Article 76(a)(5) of the 1986 Constitution. This is not a mere political quarrel; it is a direct and open assault on constitutional governance. It is a betrayal of the very system you were elected to defend.

Mr. President, the Rule of Law is the third pillar of your ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. You cannot stand by while a handful of self-interested lawmakers tear down the constitutional order simply because it suits them politically. If they do not want Representative Koffa to remain Speaker, they must follow the constitutional procedure for removing him. It is that simple.

Even more troubling are reports that officials of your administration are providing political and financial support to this treasonous group. As vocal as they are about their support to the majority bloc, they create the impression that you have endorsed their actions.

Mr. President, your silence empowers them. Your refusal to act decisively is already eroding the very authority of your office. Today they defy the Supreme Court. Tomorrow, they may defy you. Will you wait until there is no one left to defend you, just as Niemöller warned?

It is clear that there are people within your administration who are actively undermining your leadership. They are dragging your presidency into disgrace, and you seem unaware or unwilling to confront them. The political opposition is merely "riding charro" on the momentum of the chaos from within your own ranks.

Meanwhile, the so-called Speaker of the majority bloc, Representative Richard Koon, has shown through his behavior that he is not fit for leadership. His instincts for solving problems lean toward physical confrontation. His tantrums when challenged, and his general disregard for constitutional order, are not the hallmarks of a leader, but of a bully.

Even his personal life has come under public scrutiny. His wife, seeking divorce, has accused him of being irresponsible and unaccountable. While this is a private matter, it unfortunately mirrors the reckless, disrespectful way he handles public responsibilities.

The well-known Liberian parable goes: "If the house doesn't sell you, the street won't buy you." It seems that every house Rep. Koon currently presides over is in disarray.

Liberia deserves better than this.

Mr. President, all eyes are on you. Liberia is at a dangerous crossroads. As a man of principle and of peace, you can either rise to the moment and defend the Constitution you swore to uphold, or you can allow it to be destroyed in the name of political expediency. You can either lead with courage and principle, or you can be remembered as the President under whose watch constitutional order collapsed.

No political solution will fix a fundamentally constitutional problem. The law must be followed. The Constitution must be honored. The people are watching, Mr. President. History will judge.

The choice is yours. God help Liberia.