West Africa: Liberia Proposes Social Innovation to Solve Global Labour Challenges

The Liberian Government has proposed the use of 'Social Innovation', as the best formula to tackle increasing global labour challenges.

Liberia moderated that social Innovation is the development and deployment of effective solutions to challenging and often systemic social, cultural, economic and environmental issues to improve the quality of lives of individuals, communities and larger societies.

A release issued by the Labour Ministry in Monrovia, emphasized that the Government's prepositions, outlining the importance of social innovation to the transformation of the global labour sector, were contained in remarks recently delivered by Labour Minister, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, at the Global Government Summit, held in the European State City of Luxembourg.

Minister Kruah is quoted as informing the world gathering of Labour officials that: "from poverty and inequality to climate change and global health issues, we are in need of solutions that go beyond traditional approaches, using social innovation and holistic methods."

He stressed that these social innovative initiatives must take into account both the economic and social factors at play in any given situation with social innovators playing key roles, particularly at the workplace of industrial conglomerates.

The Liberian Labour Minister informed the world body that with social innovation, there can be sustainable solutions that have far-reaching impacts on the world, adding that social innovation refers to the development and implementation of new ideas, approaches and solutions to address pressing social, cultural and environmental challenges.

He named the positive byproducts of contemporary social innovation as: clean water projects in developing nations, mobile banking and financial services, crowdfunding platforms to support social causes and sustainable energy solutions in Africa, Asia and the Pacific Region.

The Liberian Labour Minister further underscored the profoundly importance of digital education programs across the globe, as another component of social innovation which are crucial in providing learning opportunities for students who may not be able to attend traditional educational institutions, as well as benefiting millions of workers, both in the formal and informal sectors of the Tripartite Constituency.

Minister Kruah, earlier at the week-long conference, commended the Labour Minister of Luxemburg, Georges Mischo, host of the conference, and fellow world labour officials at the summit for Liberia's invitation and extended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's unflinching commitment to ongoing transformation of Liberia's Labour sector and the full implementation of all regional and international labour protocols to which Liberia is a signatory.

Meanwhile, Minister Kruah and Delegation are back in the country after the successful conclusion of the summit.