Liberia: Majority Bloc Struggles to Show Strength Amid Push to Oust Speaker Koffa

28 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — Efforts by the Majority Bloc in the House of Representatives to remove Speaker J. Fonati Koffa appear to be faltering as questions mount over the bloc's actual numerical strength and internal coherence.

During a press conference aired live on various online platforms, the Majority Bloc faced visible challenges in presenting a unified and credible front. A physical headcount at the event showed only 31 lawmakers present. However, bloc members insisted there were 37, creating immediate confusion about the actual number.

Further discrepancies emerged during the roll call of absent lawmakers. The Clerk of the House appeared uncertain, reporting various figures ranging from 10 to 14 absentees at different moments. Despite these inconsistencies, the bloc later claimed to have the support of 49 lawmakers.

Observers quickly questioned the math: if 37 lawmakers were present and 14 absent, the total would amount to 51 - not 49. Critics argue that even with the recent addition of newly elected lawmakers, Reps. Thomas Romeo Quioh and Emmanuel Dahn, the numbers don't add up. Including these two, the bloc's confirmed strength rises only to 45, assuming their original count of 43 was accurate.

Compounding the uncertainty, two members - Rep. DJ Blue and Rep. Austin B. Taylor - reportedly left the Majority Bloc, effectively canceling out the impact of recent defections from the Minority side. Further scrutiny arose from the inclusion of Reps. Taa Wongbe and Moima Briggs Mensah in the bloc's count, despite both lawmakers having openly distanced themselves from Majority Bloc activities.

"Why are they faking their numbers?" one political observer noted. "They even faked the resolution signature again."

The controversy highlights the ongoing leadership crisis in the House and raises doubts about whether the Majority Bloc has the constitutional two-thirds majority required to unseat Speaker Koffa. As the political standoff continues, pressure is mounting for transparency and a resolution grounded in legality and consensus.

