Nigeria: Court Sentences Late Gospel Singer Osinachi's Husband to Death By Hanging

Abuja — A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, on Monday sentenced Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi, to death by hanging over the death of the late musician.

Trial judge, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme of the FCT High Court, handed down the death sentence, shortly after convicting Nwachukwu on charges bordering on culpable homicide; an act which led to Osinachi's death on April 8, 2022.

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF), acting on behalf of the federal government had on June 3, 2022, arraigned the defendant on a 23-count charge bordering on culpable homicide punishable with death, criminal intimidation, cruelty to children, criminal intimidation of children, spousal battery, among others.

Although, Nwachukwu pleaded not guilty to the charge, the court however founding him guilty based on the evidence brought before the court by the prosecution.

In establishing its case against Osinachi's husband, the prosecution called 17 witnesses, including two children of the late gospel artist, who testified as prosecution's fourth and fifth witnesses, PW4 and PW5 respectively, as well as tendering 25 documents as exhibits before the court.

On his part, Nwachukwu who testified for himself also called four other witnesses and tendered four exhibits in his defence.

Delivering judgment after both parties closed their respective case, the court found the defendant guilty as charged and sentenced him accordingly.

While the court sentenced him to death by hanging in count 1, it imposed two years imprisonment each on counts 2, 3, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 18; six months imprisonment on count 10; and three years on count 11.

Additionally, the defendant was fined N500,000 and N200,000 on counts 6 and 7 respectively.

Before handing down the sentencing, the defendant's lawyer, Reginald Nwali, in his allocutus pleaded with the court to be lenient in its judgment, while the prosecuting counsel, Mrs Aderonke Imala, urged the court to give force to the law as stipulated.