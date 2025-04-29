Liberia: Boakai Under Pressure

President Joseph Boakai is under immense pressure to enforce ruling handed down by the Supreme Court of Liberia by doing business with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, J. Fonati Koffa. The latest call comes from several aligning political parties.

Three opposition parties, including the Liberia People's Democratic Party (LPDP), the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the People's Unification Party (PUP are calling on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to lead efforts in resolving the ongoing impasse in the House of Representatives.

The parties express deep concerns over the prolonged crisis at the 55th Legislature regarding the Speakership position, despite intervention by the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia on Monday, April 28, 2025, the parties condemn threats of chaos, while urging President Boakai to lead efforts to resolving the House crisis.

"Our Attention is particularly drawn to utterances by some opposition political parties that tend to threaten our peace.

We must remind these parties that Liberians are wary of conflict. To those of you championing instability against the Republic, be reminded that you are not living in Liberia alone. We are here too. We will defeat you and the motherland will remain", LPDP Chairman Kollie said.

Reading the statement on behalf of the political parties, Secretary- General of the LPDP, L. Moses Kiyean Kwehai, said President Boakai must play a pivotal role to ensure that the issue at the Capitol building is resolved.

"To the Boakai's Government, Liberia needs reconciliation; we call your here to voice our concerns about what is happening in the Legislature - Atty. George S. Mulbah, National Chairman of the NPP added.

Meanwhile, the NPP is the party of former Vice President Madam Jewel Howard Taylor, that is now a breakaway member of the former ruling CDC along with the LPDP.

More than 20 opposition parties, along with the ruling Unity Party, condemned the threats in separate press conferences here. Editing by Jonathan Browne