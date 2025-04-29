Nigerian Govt Directs WAEC, NECO to Adopt CBT Exams By 2026

29 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Zainab Adewale

The education minister noted that both WAEC and NECO must begin conducting their objective papers via CBT effective November 2025, with a full transition to include essay components by May/June 2026

The Federal Government has directed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) to adopt full Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for all their examinations by 2026.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, stated this during the monitoring of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) alongside officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday.

WAEC and NECO conduct the Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) for students completing secondary school. Students are required to pass at least six subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, to further their education in tertiary institutions.

Transition

Mr Alausa noted that both examination bodies must begin conducting their objective papers via CBT effective November 2025, with a full transition to include essay components by May/June 2026.

"By their 2026 exams which will come up in May/June both the objectives and the essay will be fully on CBT," he said.

"That is how we can eliminate exam malpractices. We want our children to study and not go ahead to have a perfect way of cheating."

Reviewing practices

Mr Alausa also disclosed that a 'high-level committee' has been established to review current practices and recommend improvements to exam quality nationwide.

The education minister said the committee would present its findings to him in May.

"They have been tasked to decipher our examination process and how we can maintain the highest quality of examinations that meet any standard compared to anywhere in the world," he said.

WAEC CBT

In 2023, WAEC announced plans to begin computer-based examinations for its private West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) usually written in November/ December.

Last year, it conducted its inaugural Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for over 8,000 candidates.

The examination body noted that it would adopt a similar model for the regular (May/June) WASSCE as soon as the government and schools confirm readiness in terms of facilities and student capacity.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

