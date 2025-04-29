Rwanda: Kagame, Guinea-Bissau President Discuss Cooperation

29 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

President Paul Kagame received his counterpart Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, on Monday, April 28, and held talks on bilateral cooperation across mutually beneficial sectors.

"The two Heads of State held discussions on global and continental issues, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across mutually beneficial sectors," stated the Office of the President in a post on X.

President Embaló last visited Rwanda in June 2022 as part of the efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

In March the same year, he had had a three-day state visit to Rwanda where he toured around the Kigali Special Economic Zone and presided over the signing of three agreements between the two countries.

The agreements included a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on economic and trade cooperation, another one in the field of education while the third is in the area of cooperation in tourism, business and conservation.

The relations between the two countries also saw President Kagame being conferred the Amílcar Cabral Medal, the highest distinction in Guinea-Bissau, attributed to the heads of state of countries that are friends of West African country, in April 2023.

