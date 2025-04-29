Nigeria: Unlawful Trial of Nnamdi Kanu, an Affront to Rule of Law, Natural Justice - IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, condemned the resumed trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying it was not only a gross violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but also a flagrant breach of international law, an act of judicial terrorism, and a mockery of natural justice.

IPoB's Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emma Powerful, said: "We call on all lovers of freedom, justice, and the rule of law both within Nigeria and across the globe to stand against this travesty of justice and demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu."

Kanu's trial is scheduled for today, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Powerful said: "The Nigerian government's pursuit of this trial is an act of lawlessness, as it violates both domestic and international legal frameworks. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's extraordinary rendition from Kenya in June 2021, without due process or fair hearing, constitutes a criminal act of kidnapping and a breach of international treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.

"The unlawful rendition and subsequent detention of Kanu, coupled with reports of inhumane treatment, violate Nigeria's obligations under this convention.

"Mazi Kanu was denied access to consular assistance and legal representation during his rendition, further compounding the illegality of Nigeria's actions.

"The resumption of Nnamdi Kanu's trial is not just unlawful, it is an act of judicial terrorism. The Nigerian government's defiance of court orders, including the July 2021, ruling by the ECOWAS Court and the October 2022, Appeal Court judgment discharging Kanu, demonstrates a blatant disregard for the rule of law.

"As Mazi Kanu himself poignantly stated, "When the rule of law itself seems lunatic, who knows where injustice lies?" The Federal High Court, under the stewardship of justices like Justice Binta Nyako and Justice Omotosho, risks etching its name in infamy by proceeding with a trial that is fundamentally unlawful".

"We remind the newly appointed senior advocates in Mazi Kanu's defense team of their ethical duty to uphold justice without compromise. They must not lend legitimacy to a process that is void ab initio. Any attempt to proceed with a substantive trial will not only violate the laws cited above but also constitute complicity in an act of terrorism as defined by Nigeria's own TPPA 2022.

"Mazi Kanu is a victim of an assassination attempt on his life, which forced him to flee Nigeria for his safety. There is no law, whether in Nigeria, on earth, or in heaven that sanctions the kidnapping of a person who escaped such a grave threat. The Nigerian government's actions are not only a violation of legal principles but also an affront to morality and natural justice. To subject Kanu to a trial under these circumstances is to reward lawlessness and embolden tyranny.

"We call on the international community, including the United Nations, African Union, European Union, and human rights organizations, to intervene and halt this judicial travesty.