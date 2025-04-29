Ghana: Chip-Embedded Passport Rolled Out

29 April 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cynthia Asampana

A new chip-embedded passport for Ghanaians was yesterday unveiled by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, at a ceremony at the Passport office in Accra.

"From today, we roll out the chip-embedded passport, which means the passport office will no longer issue the old biometric passport," he said.

The Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, as part of the ceremony was issued with his chip-embedded passport by Mr Ablakwa.

Receiving his chip-embedded passport, Mr Debrah underscored the importance of using innovation by government officials to address the challenges of the country.

According to him, the rollout of the chip-embedded passport represented such a move by the government, which was worthy of commendation.

For his part, Mr Ablakwa said despite the rollout of the new chip-embedded passport, Ghanaians could still use the biometric passport as their travel document.

He said the rollout of the chip-embedded passport did not make the biometric passport obsolete as it was still valid until 2030 in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) requirements.

"This does not mean that those who are using the current biometric passport, that passport has suddenly become obsolete. According to the ICAO, you can use that passport until 2030," Mr Ablakwa elaborated.

Furthermore, he said that passport applicants who applied for the chip-embedded passport would receive it in less than 15 working days, while those who did expedite application would receive it within five working days.

Mr Ablakwa urged passport applicants not to pay any extra delivery fees for the delivery of the chip-embedded passport as the government had waived the payment of delivery service as part of the fee structure.

"You will not be charged extra fees for delivery. We have wiped out the payment of the delivery service as part of the fee structure," he stated.

He said that ahead of the roll out of the chip-embedded passport, his Ministry had ensured that President John Dramani Mahama and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had received theirs while the process to ensure that former President John Agyekum Kufour also received his by the end of the day was ongoing.

Mr Ablakwa cautioned the public against engaging with middle men also known as 'goro boys', adding that his Ministry was ready to recruit such individuals to be part of the delivery team to deliver the chip-embedded passports if they decided to stop indulging in such practices.

For his part, the Director of the Passport Office, Mr Akwasi Asante, emphasised that the rollout of the new chip-embedded passport represented government's commitment to technological advancement, security, and efficiency.

Additionally, he said that the chip-embedded passport would help foster international acceptance and recognition.

Mr Asante expressed gratitude to those who had contributed towards the development of the new chip-embedded passport.

