Nigeria: Fulani Leaders Urge Youths to Shun Banditry, Kidnapping

Fulani leaders have urged their youths to reject banditry and kidnapping to restore the community's tarnished image.

Speaking at a musical concert for peace and unity organized by Concerned Fulani Youths in Lafia, Nasarawa State, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello-Bodejo, stressed that only a few among the Fulani engage in criminality.

Represented by Engr. Ibrahim Adamu, the Northeast Zonal Vice Chairman, Bello-Bodejo encouraged Fulani youths to embrace Western education, agriculture, entrepreneurship and skill acquisition.

Other speakers, including Bala Dabo, Chairman of Nasarawa State Miyetti Allah, and Dr Awwal Aliyu, president of the Northern Consensus Movement (NCM), stressed the call for peace and urged the public to avoid ethnic profiling.

The event featured musical performances by Fulani artists from Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon, and presentations from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the dangers of drug abuse.