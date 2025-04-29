Nigeria: Fulani Leaders Urge Youths to Shun Banditry, Kidnapping

29 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Muhammed

Fulani leaders have urged their youths to reject banditry and kidnapping to restore the community's tarnished image.

Speaking at a musical concert for peace and unity organized by Concerned Fulani Youths in Lafia, Nasarawa State, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello-Bodejo, stressed that only a few among the Fulani engage in criminality.

Represented by Engr. Ibrahim Adamu, the Northeast Zonal Vice Chairman, Bello-Bodejo encouraged Fulani youths to embrace Western education, agriculture, entrepreneurship and skill acquisition.

Other speakers, including Bala Dabo, Chairman of Nasarawa State Miyetti Allah, and Dr Awwal Aliyu, president of the Northern Consensus Movement (NCM), stressed the call for peace and urged the public to avoid ethnic profiling.

The event featured musical performances by Fulani artists from Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon, and presentations from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the dangers of drug abuse.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.