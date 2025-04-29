Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu's Trial - Court Okays Govt's Bid to Shield Witness Identities

Abuja — The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has given the Federal Government the nod to shield identities of witnesses billed to testify against the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Trial Justice James Omotosho gave the approval in a ruling he delivered on Tuesday.

The ruling followed an ex-parte application that FG filed through its team of prosecutors led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN.

Specifically, the court, gave permission for the proposed witnesses to testify behind a screen with their real names replaced with acronyms.

FG's lawyer, Awomolo, SAN, pleaded that identities of the witnesses needed to be protected for security reasons and in view of the serious nature of the case.

While the witnesses would be shielded from the public, they would however be seen by the judge.

The request was not opposed by Kanu's team of lawyers led by a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN.

Sequel to the ruling, FG opened its case against the embattled IPOB leader by presenting its first witness, who was simply identified as PWAAA.

Kanu, whose trial started de-novo (afresh) following the reassignment of his case-file to Justice Omotosho, had earlier pleaded not guilty to a seven-count treasonable felony charge the government preferred against him.

It will be recalled that Justice Binta Nyako, who previously conducted the trial, recused herself from the matter after she was accused of bias by the defendant.

Kanu was first arrested in Lagos on October 14, 2015, upon his return to the country from the United Kingdom, UK.

On April 25, 2017, the court granted him bail on health ground, after he had spent about 18 months in detention.

Upon the perfection of the bail conditions, he was on April 28, 2017, released from the Kuje prison.

However, midway into the trial, the IPOB leader escaped from the country after soldiers invaded his country home at Afara Ukwu Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia State, an operation that led to the death of some of his followers.

Kanu was later re-arrested in Kenya on June 19, 2021 and extraordinarily renditioned back to the country by security agents on June 27, 2021.

Sequel to the development, the trial court, on June 29, 2021, remanded him in custody of DSS, where he remained till date.

On April 8, 2022, the court struck out eight out of the 15-count charge that FG preferred against him on the premise that they lacked substance.

Likewise, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on October 13, 2022, ordered Kanu's immediate release from detention even as it quashed the charge against him.

Dissatisfied with the decision, FG took the matter before the Supreme Court, even as it persuaded the appellate court to suspend the execution of the judgement, pending the determination of its appeal.

While deciding the appeal, the Supreme Court, on December 15, 2023, vacated the judgement of the appellate court and gave FG the nod to try the IPOB leader on the subsisting seven-count charge.