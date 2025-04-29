Liberia: Land Dealer Ralph Paye Distances Himself From Police Chief's Shooting, Denounces Threats to Life

Careysburg — The Administrator of the James Vertorqualle and Kaibor Estates in Lower Montserrado and Margibi respectively, Ralph Paye, has denounced his involvement with the shooting of Liberia National Police Chief Inspector Sam W. Walker in the New Israel, Mount Barclay Community.

It can be recalled Sam W. Walker, Chief Inspector of the Liberia National Police, was shot on April 6, 2025, while responding to a land dispute that led to an attack on a vehicle in the New Israel, Mount Barclay Community, prompting a full-scale investigation by the Liberia National Police.

Following the incident, the LNP issued a statement naming several individuals as persons of interest and circulated photos believed to be of those connected to the incident, including Mr. Ralph Paye, despite his name not being among those named.

However, Mr. Ralph Paye, a renowned land dealer and Administrator of the James Vertorqualle and Kaibor Estates has refuted connection to the incident stressing that "I was not in Montserrado County, nor involved in any land activity in the vicinity at the time the incident occurred," emphasizing that "despite I may know some of the individuals named in the report, that does not incriminate me to this situation."

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday in Careysburg, Paye questioned the accuracy and consistency of the Police's statement: "It is concerning that my image was shared publicly by the Police, yet my name was not mentioned in its official communication. This has led to unnecessary misperception and reputational damage, and my life is at risk," he said.

"Though we appreciate the Police and Security apparatuses for their efforts in maintaining peace and tranquility within our Country, we called on them to do their due diligence before coming up with a report that might cause embarrassment for a prominent figure," he stressed.

Despite being popularly known for land dealing, Mr. Paye claimed to be an advocate of peace, justice, and fairness noting that at no time he has been involved with a land dispute that has turned chaotic, thus emphasizing his willingness and readiness to clear his name as well as cooperate fully with the query "I am willing to appear before the Liberia National Police to present evidence of my non-involvement, in close consultation with my legal counsel," Paye stated.

He meanwhile admonished the City Mayor of Careysburg for his developmental initiatives and ensuring that the City remains clean, but cautioned him to be rational in initiating decisions that may affect the citizenry.

As the Police investigation continues, Mr. Paye has expressed calm, adding that he remains hopeful and looking forward to clarification from the Liberia National Police.