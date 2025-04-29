Some members of a group of lawmakers referred to as the "Majority Bloc"

Monrovia — As the 55th National Legislature prepares to resume its second quarter session in May, intense lobbying is underway within the House of Representatives as both camps loyal to embattled Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa and "Majority Bloc" Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon seek to secure a decisive quorum.

The renewed political maneuvering follows the recent Supreme Court ruling which affirmed Speaker Koffa's legitimacy and invalidated sessions conducted by the Koon-led bloc. However, President Joseph Boakai's public statement that his administration would work with "any House that has quorum" has emboldened the Koon faction, intensifying the fight for numbers on the legislative floor.

Sources within the Capitol suggest that some lawmakers previously aligned with Koon are reconsidering their stance in light of the Supreme Court's decision, potentially shifting momentum back in favor of Koffa.

Legislators close to Koffa's camp are reportedly reaching across the aisle in a bid to regain majority control of the main chamber, which lost quorum last October amid the political stalemate.

Despite reports that Koffa may consider stepping down, insiders say he is seeking to demonstrate that he still commands majority confidence before making any final decision. His efforts have received a boost following the departure of two key figures from the Koon camp: Representative Samuel G. Kogar, now elected to the Liberian Senate, and Maryland County Representative Isaac Roland, who has publicly committed to the rule of law.

Speaking at a recent press conference at the Capitol Building, Rep. Roland emphasized constitutional integrity over political alignment.

"I was elected to serve the people, not to follow party lines blindly. When we abandon the Constitution for personal or political convenience, we fail the Liberian people," he stated.

Adding to the shifting dynamics, Bong County District #6 Representative Moima Briggs Mensah--once a supporter of Speaker Koffa--signaled a potential breakaway from the "Minority Bloc." Currently on assignment with ECOWAS in The Gambia, Briggs Mensah declared her intention to support Koffa's removal if he fails to maintain quorum.

"Failure of Speaker Koffa to spur the majority on his side would suggest that he has lost the moral authority over the House," she said. "It is time to restore the honor, dignity, and seriousness of the Legislature."

Despite acknowledging the Supreme Court's ruling, Rep. Briggs Mensah maintained that her legislative duty remains paramount.

Meanwhile, concerns of alleged financial inducements have resurfaced, with some lawmakers suggesting that members of the Executive Branch may be using resources to retain influence over the Koon-led faction. Critics argue that the Boakai administration's continued support for the invalidated Majority Bloc is driven by a desire for legislative control rather than constitutional adherence.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling, President Boakai said: "Let me be clear: under my leadership, the government of Liberia will not be held hostage by narrow interests or acts of lawlessness. The work of governance will continue."

Observers believe the President's stance is fueling the ongoing division in the House, with potential long-term implications for legislative independence and the country's democratic process.

As the Legislature reconvenes, all eyes are on how lawmakers will realign, whether Koffa can reclaim functional authority, and how both branches of government will navigate the legal and political fallout of the crisis.