Liberia: Bota Conducts Tax Education Workshops in Maryland and River Gee Counties

Pleebo — The Board of Tax Appeals (BoTA) has ended a series of regional taxpayer education workshops in Maryland and River Gee counties, aimed at raising awareness on taxpayers' rights and the tax appeal process.

The workshops were held on April 23 in Pleebo City, Maryland County, and April 24 in Fish Town, River Gee County, under the theme "Taxpayers' Bill of Rights and the Appeal Process." The sessions targeted petty traders, medium taxpayers, and major business owners, with direct engagement from BoTA Commissioners and legal staff.

Cllr. David M. Kolleh Jr., BoTA Commissioner for Legal Affairs, emphasized that taxpayers deserve both fairness and accountability. "Taxpayers are not just required to pay; they are entitled to transparency and a voice in the process," he said.

Cllr. Benjamin B. Stewart Jr., BoTA's Executive Director, highlighted the importance of understanding tax classifications to avoid penalties. He said BoTA is working in close partnership with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) to support compliance through education.

Explaining the appeals process, Atty. Tonia A. Gibson, BoTA's Deputy Executive Director for Legal Affairs, noted that aggrieved taxpayers have 30 days after exhausting internal LRA processes to file an appeal. BoTA is then obligated to respond within 60 days.

Local officials and business leaders welcomed the outreach. Pleebo City Mayor Larry Geekor praised BoTA's initiative as essential for building a more informed taxpayer base. Businessman Amaradou Bah commended the agency for helping the private sector better understand its legal obligations.