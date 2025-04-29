Liberia: Ex-Referee Urges Liberian Companies to Emulate Bukonjadeh's Support for Youth Sports

29 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By A. Macaulay Sombai

Monrovia — Former President of the Liberia Football Referees Association, Cllr. Joseph M. Kollie, is calling on Liberian companies and business institutions to follow the example of Bukonjadeh Group of Companies in supporting the development of youth sports across the country.

The call comes in the wake of Bukonjadeh Group's LD$400,000 sponsorship deal with D. Rockas, a female division basketball team under the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA). According to Cllr. Kollie, such support is crucial for enhancing the physical and mental preparedness of athletes for both local and international competitions.

"This sponsorship is a positive step in the right direction," he said. "It helps to strengthen the players of D. Rockas ahead of the 2025 LBA national league, and I urge the team's leadership to ensure the funds are used for their intended purpose -- the advancement of the team and its athletes."

Drawing from his experience as a former FIFA central referee, Cllr. Kollie recalled that most international club matches he officiated in the past were sponsored by companies in those respective countries. He believes similar support in Liberia would lead to significant skill development among young athletes across various sporting disciplines.

"My main reason for calling on other businesses to emulate Bukonjadeh is because, during my years as a FIFA referee, I saw firsthand how company sponsorship elevated sports in other African countries," he said. "Liberia can achieve the same if our companies invest in sports development."

He extended appreciation to the leadership and family members of the Bukonjadeh Group for what he described as a "magnificent gesture" and expressed hope that the company would expand its support to other teams in basketball, football, kickball, and other sporting disciplines.

Cllr. Kollie concluded by urging Liberian businesses to see sports sponsorship not just as charity, but as an investment in youth empowerment and national pride.

