Buchanan — In September last year, 28 members of the Liberian media were granted exclusive access to one of the most transformative infrastructure projects currently unfolding in the country.

"At approximately 11 a.m., aboard an ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) helicopter, we soared above the Yekepa-Buchanan railway, witnessing first-hand the sweeping changes reshaping Liberia's economic future"

"Our tour, which included an aerial inspection and a ground visit to AML's rail operations, marked the first-ever media access to the inner workings of this vast investment. It culminated in an interview with Edwin Tokpa, AML's Rail Operations Manager, a proud Liberian at the forefront of this remarkable transformation."

"As the helicopter rose over the newly constructed tracks glistening under the morning light, the sheer magnitude of ArcelorMittal Liberia's efforts was immediately apparent. Below, a network of gleaming steel rails stretched like veins, linking critical sites and fueling Liberia's ambitions to become a major player in the global iron ore market. Heavy machinery buzzed with activity: bulldozers moving earth, cranes hoisting equipment, and skilled crews installing advanced rail systems, including a state-of-the-art rail car dumper and sophisticated conveyor belts", journalists Austin Kawah and Kelvin Demey who manages Prime FM stated.

They added: "Despite the challenges of Liberia's rainy season, which drenched the site earlier that day, the energy on the ground was electric. Liberian workers, determined and undeterred by the weather, pressed on a testament to their commitment to rebuilding their nation, with ArcelorMittal Liberia providing unwavering support"

Since 2006, ArcelorMittal Liberia has invested more than $800 million in rebuilding the once-ruined 243-kilometer railway to U.S. heavy-haul standards. By 2025, AML has expanded operations, allowing the railway to now handle five daily ore wagon trains, each pulling 120 wagons an unprecedented advancement for Liberia's mining logistics.

ArcelorMittal's investment includes a complete overhaul of the railway: full replacement of aging timber sleepers with steel sleepers, dramatically enhancing safety and extending the railway's lifespan by approximately 50 years; procurement of nine new GE locomotives and 500 additional wagons, including newly purchased undercarriages, extension of all nine railway loops to accommodate longer trains, alongside the installation of a modernized WabTec rail control system, reinforcement of the railway bed with rock armoring and the expansion of the Buchanan yard to handle increased freight volumes and the onstruction of new sidings and improved level crossings along the route from Buchanan to Yekepa.

All these developments have been entirely funded by ArcelorMittal Liberia without external loans or government financing demonstrating a firm and unparalleled commitment to the country's growth.

The Yekepa-Buchanan railway, once crippled by civil war, is not just being rebuilt; it is being transformed into a critical national asset. Now owned by the Government of Liberia but maintained and operated by ArcelorMittal, the rail line stands as a vital artery for Liberia's mining and export economy.

At the heart of AML's Phase II expansion is the construction of a new concentrator at Tokadeh, Nimba County. When completed, iron ore production is expected to triple from 5 million tonnes annually to 15 million tonnes with a long-term vision to reach 30 million tonnes per year. This level of output places Liberia squarely on the mining map of Africa and beyond with creation of thousands more new jobs and training oppositions.

A pivotal innovation is also taking shape with the new rail car dumper being built in Buchanan. This modern facility will automate the unloading of iron ore, slashing turnaround times and boosting port capacity. It signals not just an upgrade in efficiency but a leap into the future for Liberia's mining exports.

One of the most impressive elements of ArcelorMittal Liberia's operations is the role of Liberians themselves. Over 98 percent of the nearly 700-member workforce in the Rail and Port Departments are Liberian nationals. Engineers, operators, and managers Liberians are not only participating but leading this transformation, a clear reflection of AML's dedication to building local capacity.

In the face of theft and sabotage challenges, AML has also prioritized security, installing a Positive Train Control System to ensure safer operations. The company has initiated strong community collaboration programs to protect the railway, underscoring that this vital infrastructure belongs to all Liberians.

Despite facing misinformation campaigns aimed at undermining its investment, ArcelorMittal has remained steadfast. Beyond its own operational needs, the company has agreed that other companies whether currently operating in Liberia or not can access the railway, provided they pay the Liberian government additional fees. In return, ArcelorMittal asks only to remain the railway's operator to ensure its high standards of safety and maintenance.

This open-access model supported by AML reflects a forward-thinking approach that ensures Liberia's infrastructure serves not just one company, but the nation as a whole.

The journalists recount that as their visit to Buchanan railway facility ended, what lingered was a profound sense of optimism. The rebuilt Yekepa-Buchanan railway is more than just steel and stone but a symbol of Liberia's resilience and ambition.

They belive ArcelorMittal's investment on the other hand is not merely a business move; it is a contribution to the country's long-term prosperity, setting the stage for Liberia to emerge as a global force in mining.

For Liberia, the railway is a lifeline, and with partners like ArcelorMittal Liberia leading the charge, the future indeed looks promising