Liberia: Sen. Chea - Supreme Court Ruling Won't Nullify Budget or Halt Government Operations

Monrovia — Senator Augustine Chea, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Claims and Petitions, has asserted that the recent Supreme Court ruling on the House leadership dispute does not nullify critical legislative actions, including the passage of the 2025 national budget.

The ruling, delivered on April 23, declared actions by the Majority Bloc of the House of Representatives--led by Representative Richard Koon--as unconstitutional for proceeding without the Speaker or an authorized presiding officer. The decision has sparked public concern that it could render legislative actions taken during the impasse, such as the national budget, void.

Addressing the issue in a statement on Monday, April 28, Senator Chea dismissed fears of a government shutdown as unfounded and politically motivated.

"The Supreme Court is aware and very conscious of the fact that the 2025 fiscal budget passed by the de facto Majority Bloc is being executed and is servicing the expenditures of the Government," he said. "Overturning or withdrawing the budget or shutting the Government down was never in the contemplation of the Court and, therefore, cannot be inferred or extrapolated from its decision."

Chea accused the ruling Unity Party (UP) of misrepresenting the Court's decision to gain political advantage and legitimize Rep. Koon's role as Speaker. He characterized the party's statement as "uninformed and farfetched," aimed at influencing public opinion.

He emphasized that, although the Supreme Court ruled the sessions held by the self-styled Majority Bloc were unconstitutional due to the absence of a recognized presiding officer, the legal implication is about authority, not the validity of governance functions already underway.

"And because their sittings or sessions were not in conformity with the requirements of the Constitution, they lacked the authority to pass the budget and other legislative instruments," Chea clarified. "But that does not mean the Court intended to reverse or halt government operations."

He explained that the Legislature has a constitutional path to correct the situation--by retroactively ratifying the budget and other instruments through a Joint Resolution once the House reconvenes. Chea revealed he has already drafted such a resolution.

Taking a swipe at the executive branch, the Grand Kru County Senator questioned the role of President Joseph Boakai's legal advisors in guiding the government through the legislative impasse.

"Where are the President's Advisors?" he asked. "It is disingenuous to suggest that the budget should be overturned because Rep. Koon, not recognized as Speaker, signed it. That's a false narrative being used to confuse the President."

Chea reiterated his confidence that the government will not be paralyzed by the ruling.

"Let me be crystal clear here: the government will not shut down," he affirmed. "Ratification or not, the Senate will derive a mechanism to keep the budget afloat. We are open to constructive suggestions."

He concluded by urging all political actors to prioritize national interest over party loyalty, warning that blind support in the face of constitutional breaches could harm Liberia's democratic stability.

"Liberia is not owned by any political party. It's our common patrimony," Chea said. "Those who see wrongs and choose silence or praise are the real enemies--not those who speak truth to power."