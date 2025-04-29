Liberia: Bishop Brown Urges Boakai, Political Actors to Respect Supreme Court Ruling, Uphold Rule of Law

Brewerville — Bishop Kortu Brown, former President of the Liberia Council of Churches, has called on President Joseph Boakai and all political actors to fully respect the recent ruling of the Supreme Court on the leadership dispute within the House of Representatives, emphasizing that disregard for the Court's decision undermines rule of law and good governance.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, April 27, at his church in Brewerville, Bishop Brown stressed that while not all court rulings may be favorable to certain individuals or political groups, they must be accepted as binding in accordance with the Liberian Constitution.

"The Supreme Court's ruling is final. It may not always be what you like, but as long as we have a Constitution, it must be respected. The recent judgment is clear enough for any ordinary Liberian to understand," Bishop Brown said.

On April 23, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Bill of Information filed by embattled House Speaker Fonati Koffa and several lawmakers, challenging the authority of the Majority Bloc led by Representative Richard Koon, who was presiding over House affairs. The Court found their sessions unconstitutional due to the absence of the Speaker or a duly authorized presiding officer.

President Boakai, in reaction to the ruling, reaffirmed his commitment to working with the legislative quorum that supports his agenda, while warning against attempts to obstruct his government. Bishop Brown, however, expressed concern over what he described as the President's "ambiguous" response, calling for clarity.

"There will always be misinterpretations, but when the Supreme Court rules, we must comply. The President needs to further explain his remarks about working with a quorum. His statement is open to different interpretations, and it's important for the public to fully understand his position," Bishop Brown noted.

He added that national actors must now move past the controversy and prioritize the country's unity and constitutional order.

"The ruling is not in favor of any particular group--it is in the interest of the country. It is a significant development for strengthening the rule of law. We appeal to all sides to accept it and move Liberia forward."

Commending the Justices for what he described as a "landmark ruling," Bishop Brown warned against the use of violence or inflammatory rhetoric in response to the decision, especially from opposition figures or aggrieved parties.

"No politician or political party should resort to violence. We have seen the devastating effects of conflict in this country. We are still recovering. Let's not undermine the Supreme Court or the peace we've fought hard to maintain."

He urged all political actors to pursue peaceful dialogue as the Legislature prepares to resume sessions, emphasizing that a lawful resolution of the leadership impasse would restore public confidence and promote national stability.

"The Legislature is currently on break, but there is still time to resolve this matter the right way. If the government made any errors, those can be addressed through dialogue, not defiance or threats," he said.

Bishop Brown reaffirmed his support for the Court's decision and called for collective efforts to safeguard Liberia's fragile democracy.

"I stand with the Court. This ruling is about justice and governance, and we must all rise above partisan interests to protect the integrity of our institutions," he concluded.