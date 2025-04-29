Monrovia — Captain Jerry K. Kollie, former spokesperson of Liberia's disbanded soldiers, is urging the government to officially commission his team to assist in apprehending those behind the recent arson attack on the Capitol Building.

In a statement to local media, Captain Kollie expressed growing concern over what he described as a sluggish investigation into the fire that gutted a section of the Capitol months ago. He said his team, comprised of trained and disciplined former military officers, stands ready to support national security efforts if given the mandate.

"We are capable and prepared to bring those perpetrators to book," Kollie said. "What happened at the Capitol was not just arson--it was a direct attack on the nation's democratic institutions. If the government gives us the green light, we will act swiftly and decisively."

The Capitol Building, home to Liberia's Legislature, sustained significant damage in the blaze, which investigators believe was the result of arson. Though a few arrests were made following the incident, the investigation has since stalled, leaving the public with unanswered questions and growing skepticism about the pursuit of justice.

Captain Kollie argued that his team's involvement would not only fast-track the capture of suspects but also help restore public trust and discourage future threats against government infrastructure.

"This is about national stability and respect for state authority," he added. "Our service is available, and we are ready to act in the interest of the Liberian people."