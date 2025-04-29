Liberia: Opposition Coalition Supports Supreme Court Ruling, Calls for Calm in Speaker Koffa Case

Monrovia — Three major opposition parties--the National Patriotic Party (NPP), Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP), and People's Unification Party (PUP)--have jointly endorsed the Supreme Court's recent decision reinstating Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and urged restraint from political actors in the wake of the ruling.

At a press conference on Monday, party leaders Atty. George Sylvester Mulbah (NPP), Chief Moses Y. Kollie (LPDP), and Benjamin Kalala Massaquoi (PUP) commended the Court's April 23 verdict and President Joseph Boakai's acceptance of the ruling, which nullified the Majority Bloc's removal of Koffa.

"The President's commitment to work with the constitutionally recognized quorum is appreciated," the statement read, referencing Boakai's April 24 national address emphasizing the importance of maintaining governance despite political differences.

The opposition leaders expressed concern over "provocative" statements from unnamed political figures following the Court's decision, warning that such remarks threaten national stability.

"We are concerned by utterances that have the proclivity to threaten the peace and stability of the nation--something that we do not support," they said, reminding fellow political stakeholders of Liberia's painful history of civil conflict.

Asserting their status as a "government-in-waiting," the parties emphasized the need for dialogue over discord. "The best way to settle issues of governance is through peaceful negotiations and not the other way around," the coalition stressed, urging all Liberians to reject violence and remain law-abiding.

The coalition also called on President Boakai to take a more active role in resolving the political stalemate within the House of Representatives. They urged him to convene key stakeholders--including political parties, civil society, religious leaders, and traditional authorities--to facilitate a peaceful resolution.

"We are embarrassed as a country," the statement acknowledged. "That's particularly why we are asking President Boakai... to find a peaceful and final resolution to this stalemate."

The opposition parties concluded by reaffirming their commitment to the peace and stability of Liberia and issued a stern warning to actors allegedly promoting instability: "We too are here and we represent the forces of good. We will defeat you face down and the Motherland will survive."

As of press time, there has been no official response from the Ministry of Justice, Liberia National Police, or the Office of the President regarding the allegations.