West Africa: Minority Leader Heads Ecowas Parliament Delegation to Parliamentary Dialogue Fora in Morocco

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has led the ECOWAS Parliament delegation to the Crans Montana and South-South Parliamentary Dialogue fora, in Casablanca and Rabat Morocco, respectively.

The Crans Montana Forum, founded in 1986, is a globally recognised Swiss international non-governmental organisation, known for convening high-level government and business leaders to address critical economic, social, political, and security issues.

This year's event, scheduled from April 24 to April 29, focuses on the decisive role of parliamentary diplomacy in the African Atlantic States Process.

The forum, seeks to promote interregional and continental dialogue among Southern countries, to address growing challenges in international cooperation, while advancing peace, security, stability, and shared development.

According to a statement, copied The Ghanaian Times, yesterday, the ECOWAS Parliament's participation in both fora underscores its commitment to inter-parliamentary cooperation, strengthening democratic institutions in West Africa, and fostering partnerships across the Global South.

The statement revealed that the Crans Montana Forum combines networks such as the African Women's Forum, the Club of Ports, and the New Leaders for Tomorrow to promote initiatives that open new horizons for political, economic, and social cooperation.

It said similarly, the South-South Parliamentary Dialogue Forum, organised by the House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco in collaboration with the Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World (ASSECAA), was dedicated to exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and consulting on pressing economic and development issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Ghana NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The invitation to ECOWAS Parliament, the statement said highlights the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing Africa's development agenda and strengthening partnerships with international stakeholders.

The forum will produce actionable recommendations to enhance economic integration, promote joint development, and lay the foundations for peace and stability across the Global South, according to the statement.

It said the initiative reaffirmed the urgency of strengthening South-South cooperation and fostering joint action among legislative institutions, especially considering the successive crises facing the world.

It further emphasised the importance of establishing parliamentary economic diplomacy to explore avenues for strengthening strategic partnerships across Africa, the Arab world, Latin America, and Asia, while addressing barriers to economic integration and development.

The statement revealed that the forum will also highlight investment opportunities, showcase success stories from countries in the Global South, and explore innovative solutions to promote shared development, regional integration, and economic connectivity.

The event is expected to conclude with constructive recommendations aimed at deepening interregional cooperation, strengthening strategic partnerships, and promoting sustainable growth across participating regions.