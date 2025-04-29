West Africa: 'How Algeria-Mali Diplomatic Tension Could Impact AES Countries'

analysis

Rising diplomatic tensions between Algeria and Mali have sparked concerns among member states of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) about the potential repercussions of the escalating standoff.

Algeria and Mali, neighboring nations in North Africa, have historically maintained relatively cordial relations despite occasional diplomatic rifts. However, tensions reached a boiling point on March 31, when Algeria shot down a Malian reconnaissance drone. Algeria's Ministry of Defence alleged that the drone breached its airspace without authorization. Mali, however, denied this claim, insisting that the drone never crossed the border near the Tin Zaouatine area.

The incident has revived debates on airspace sovereignty, border security, and the limitations of surveillance technology in Africa. This diplomatic rift has tested the solidarity of AES countries--comprising Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. Both Niger and Burkina Faso, in support of Mali, have recalled their ambassadors from Algeria, thereby escalating the crisis.

AES nations are already grappling with severe internal challenges, ranging from the Tuareg insurgency in Mali to the operations of jihadist groups across Niger and Burkina Faso. The internal security fragility heightens the risk of prolonged tensions with Algeria, which is not only Africa's largest country but also a vital economic partner for these nations.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has since expressed growing unease over the fallout. Its Commission President, Omar Alieu Touray, in a statement, noted, "ECOWAS has followed with disquiet recent developments that have affected relations between the Republic of Mali and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria." Mali's formal break from Algeria threatens to exacerbate this diplomatic crisis.

AES countries overreacted - Ambassador Dahiru

In an exclusive interview, Ambassador Suleiman Dahiru criticised the actions of AES countries, calling them "overreactions."

"Mali and Niger seem to have acted precipitously. Mali's technological capacity to definitively confirm its claims about Algerian airspace is doubtful. Algeria is far ahead militarily, economically, and in terms of overall development," he stated.

He emphasised Algeria's military experience, referencing its anti-colonial war against France and its battles with insurgents in the 1990s. "Mali lacks that level of preparedness. This situation required consultations, not hasty actions," Dahiru argued.

The former diplomat further criticised Niger, stating, "Niger has a history of good relations with Algeria. Their alignment with Mali on this issue may strain diplomatic ties unnecessarily." Dahiru also condemned Algeria's retaliatory move of closing its airspace to Mali-bound flights.

"Passengers now face rerouting costs. Such measures only complicate an already fragile situation," he explained.

The ex-diplomat also urged restraint by the warring parties, stressing, "Diplomatic engagement is the key. Overreaction by any party exacerbates the problem and makes resolution more challenging."

With the AES countries facing increased diplomatic crisis and isolation from ECOWAS and Algeria asserting its position in the region, the broader implications for economic and security stability remain uncertain. As the crisis unfolds, all eyes will be on how leaders navigate this delicate situation.