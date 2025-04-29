Namibia: Okahandja 'Butchers' Haunt Nation

Okahandja — The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has been directed to act swiftly and deploy everything at its disposal to investigate recent murders that have rocked the Garden Town - Okahandja - and ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted.

This directive was given by Safety and Security minister Lucia Iipumbu, who condemned the rising cases of abduction, rape and murder of innocent children in the country. Yesterday, police Deputy Inspector General Elias Mutota confirmed that 11 persons of interest had been taken in for interrogation.

"In the first case, four individuals were questioned, while in the second case, five persons of interest were brought in. For the third case, two individuals are currently being interrogated," said Mutota.

The police are also conducting forensic investigations to determine any possible criminal connections to the cases, he added.

Following the discovery of the second body of minor Rosalind Fabian in Okahandja on Friday, Iipumbu said she was appalled and gravely troubled by these tragic incidents.

The Okahandja Town Council was then forced by angry residents to postpone its trade and tourism expo, which was scheduled for this week.

This is after community members, aggrieved by the discovery of the body of six-year-old Fabian close to her school at Okahandja on Saturday, planned to boycott the event if their demands to postpone the expo were not met. Fabian was reported missing on Thursday after she was dropped off at her school (KW Von Marees Combined School) that morning, and did not get to her classroom or return home. The discovery of Fabian's body was preceded by that of five-year-old Ingrid Maasdorp, who was found dumped under the new A1 bridge near the Veddersdal residential area of the same town in March.

Hidipo Vatilifa, Fabian's uncle, expressed the family's deep sorrow over the barbaric murder. He called on the public to stand together in solidarity, and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Just while the town was coming to terms with the horror of the two minors' murder, salt was added to their wounds with the killing of 15-year-old Beyonce !Kharuxas.

Her body was found by a passer-by in the bushes near the informal settlement of Five Rand at about 16h50 on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that !Kharuxas and her friends had gone to a drinking spot in the settlement at around 22h00 on Friday when they were joined by two unknown men, who are suspected to be in their early 40s and were buying alcohol for the girls.

"Kharuxas allegedly told her friends that she was going to use the toilet, and that was the last time they saw her as she never returned," the police's head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha, told Nampa yesterday.

She said the teenage girl's body was only found on Saturday at around 16h50, having been raped and murdered.

A case of rape and murder has been opened at the Okahandja police station.

Investigations in all three cases are continuing.

Solidarity

The government has now joined the grieving families of the three murdered girls.

Yesterday, a high-level government delegation, led by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, visited the town to offer condolences, comfort and reassurance for public safety to the grieving families.

Wails filled the air as the family, government officials and community members broke down upon the arrival of Nandi-Ndaitwah at the residences of the girls.

The President urged the nation to remain united, and not to lose hope.

Nandi-Ndaitwah described the situation as heartbreaking, and called on the nation to return to basic principles of humanity and compassion.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Namibia, we are here to mourn with you and share in your sorrow. We are mourning our daughters," she said. She was joined by the prime minister, deputy prime minister, and the ministers of health; education; gender equality and justice. "The police are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice," the Head of State stressed.

Effective immediately, a curfew has been imposed in Okahandja. Police will release further details, but the President assured the public that the security forces are doing everything possible to restore safety.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also constituted a high-level committee to address the situation and devise mitigating interventions.

It comprises gender equality and child welfare minister Emma Kantema, who is chairing the committee; education minister Sanet Steenkamp; Iipumbu; justice and labour relations' minister Fillemon Wise Immanuel; and health minister Esperance Luvindao.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is deeply saddening to lose such young lives in such a manner," the President added.

"Namibians are known for being peaceful people. What has happened in Okahandja does not reflect who we are," she said.

"This was a school-going child. As a mother, I know that many children, parents and teachers across the country are devastated.

I urge every Namibian to care for one another, to open our hearts and minds. The government will do everything in its power to maintain peace and stability, but we need the cooperation of every community member," Nandi-Ndaitwah stated.

"We must stand together as one family, and find the best ways to console and support each other. We must do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible for this horrifying crimes," she continued.

Addressing the broader issue, the President said: "Gender-based violence is a serious concern. In a small town like Okahandja, losing three children aged 5, 6 and 15 in such a short time is terrifying. We must find a way to end this." -ljason@nepc.com.na