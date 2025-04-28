Namibia: President Calls for Police Surveillance of Okahandja After Killing of Three Girls

27 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndatwah says the Namibian Police are patrolling the streets of Okahandja following the killing of three girls at the town.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who visited Okahandja following the killing of Ingrid Maasdorp (5), Roswinds Fabianu (6) and Beyonce Kharuxas, said police presence at the town will be strengthened while the authorities try to hunt down the killer or killers.

The president was joined by education minister Sanet Steenkamp and education deputy minister Dino Ballotti, as well as other ministers.

"I don't want a Namibian child going to school but scared not knowing [what will happen] when the school closes on that particular day. Let this be our responsibility. As from now, the police or law enforcements have taken over Okahandja. They have taken over Okahandja until we feel there is some level of comfort among the citizens. You are traumatised, you are scared. That is why the police have to take over Okahandja," she told the Okahandja community on Sunday.

